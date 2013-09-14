Tattooed Miss Kansas Inspires Readers, Miley Cyrus Wows With Strip Down

Sharon Osbourne draws laughs over Jay Leno fling confession as readers let PEOPLE know what they think

It was an empowering and emotional week for PEOPLE readers – from the moxie shown by a new breed of Miss America contestant to the sad news that Jack Osbourne’s wife Lisa had suffered a miscarriage.

Fortunately, Osbourne mom Sharon kept readers laughing as she sweetly kissed and told about an early years Hollywood fling. Talk about a tonight show!

Here are the five stories that sparked your biggest reactions over the past week, from happy, sad, laugh out loud, angry and wow. We hope you’ll keep coming back to click on the emoticons at the bottom of every story, to let us know just what you think.

Miss Kansas Theresa Vail, who sings opera, loves guns and archery and serves in the military, wowed our readers with her moxie as she showed off two giant tattoos while strutting her stuff in a bikini on the Miss America runway this week in Atlantic City, N.J., breaking barriers for the long-running and wholesome pageant.

Miley Cyrus continues to move past her child star image, wowing readers as the pop star, 20, fresh off her VMA twerking appearance, offered up some provocative images from the video for her new single “Wrecking Ball,” which have her stripped down and swinging naked.

Our readers were angered after Ohio police confirmed that remains found last week in a box located in a previously searched home were those of missing Baby Elaina, whose supporters who had searched for the missing child for months as her mother and her boyfriend pleaded not guilty to obstruction of justice in the case.

Jack and Lisa Osbourne confirmed tragic news that Lisa had suffered a miscarriage in her second trimester of a baby boy, drawing sadness from readers as Lisa wrote on her blog, Raddest Mom, that it was “by far the hardest thing either of us have ever had to go through.”

The always-candid Sharon Osbourne did a bit of celebrity kissing and telling this week on her show, The Talk, inspiring laughs from viewers with the revelation that she’d had a brief fling with comedian Jay Leno – a good kisser, she dished – when she was just 25, not yet married to rocker hubby Ozzy, and new to Hollywood.