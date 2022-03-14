Taraji P. Henson Shows Support for Empire Costar Jussie Smollett, Cites Emmett Till: 'Free Jussie'

Jussie Smollett's brother also alleged in a video that the actor and musician is being held in a psych ward at the Cook County Jail, which the jail has responded to

Days after the actor and musician, 39, was sentenced to jail time followed by probation for staging his own hate crime and filing a false police report, Henson, 51, shared her support for Jussie in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Sharing an image with "#FreeJussie" written in white font on top of a black background, the actress pleaded for Jussie's freedom, writing, "I am not here to debate you on his innocence but we can agree that the punishment does not fit the crime."

Henson then cited the case of Emmett Till — a Black teenager who was abducted before being beaten, mutilated and lynched by two white men in 1955 after a woman falsely accused him of lewd behavior — and said in Jussie's case, "No one was hurt or killed."

Taraji P. Henson; Jussie Smollett Credit: Brad Barket/Getty Images

"He has already lost everything, EVERYTHING!" Henson continued. "To me as an artist not able to create that in itself is punishment enough. He can't get a job. No one in Hollywood will hire him and again as an artist who loves to create, that is prison."

Henson concluded her post, adding: "My prayer is that he is freed and put on house arrest and probation because in this case that would seem fair. Please #freejussie 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.."

Jussie was sentenced to 150 days in jail followed by probation on Thursday, a little more than two months after a Chicago jury convicted him on five counts of disorderly conduct.

At Cook County Judge James Linn's discretion, Jussie received 30 months of felony probation, with the first 150 days to be spent in jail, PEOPLE previously confirmed. In addition to his sentence, Jussie will pay $120,106 in restitution and receive the maximum fine of $25,000, Linn ordered.

When the sentence was announced, Jussie stood, removed his mask, and angrily maintained his innocence before telling the court, "I am not suicidal, and if anything happens to me when I go [to jail], I didn't do it to myself and you must all remember that."

Jussie Smollett attends the New York Screening of "B-Boy Blues" at AMC Magic Johnson Harlem on November 19, 2021 in New York City. Jussie Smollett | Credit: Rob Kim/Getty

Those charges were unexpectedly dropped that same month. The case against him was later revived by a special prosecutor, Dan Webb, and in early 2020, Jussie was once again charged with disorderly conduct.

Jussie initially claimed that black-clad, masked men spewed racist and homophobic slurs at him. He further claimed the men had put a rope around his neck during the attack.

Authorities said the incident was staged for publicity purposes, and Linn echoed that during sentencing. "You threw a national pity-party for yourself," he said. "You wanted to make yourself more famous, and for a while it worked."

Henson's statement came one day after Jussie's brother, Jocqui Smollett, alleged that Jussie is being held in a psych ward at the Cook County Jail in a post of his own on the social platform.

In a video, which was shared through Jussie's account, Jocqui spoke directly to the camera, saying, "Jussie is currently in a psych ward at the Cook County Jail. What's very concerning is that there was a note attached to his paperwork today and put in front of his jail cell saying that he's at risk of self-harm."

Jocqui claimed that his brother "is in no way, shape or form at risk of self-harm. He wants to let folks know that he is very stable, he is very strong, he is very healthy and ready to take on the challenge that ultimately has been put up against him."

He also added that it was a "complete lack of justice — it's angering, it's an outrage," before asking supporters to utilize posts accompanying the "#FreeJussie" hashtag on social media.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Cook County Sheriff's Office explained that Jussie is being held in protective custody, not solitary confinement. The sheriff's office noted that the area is for inmates "who may potentially be at risk of harm due to the nature of their charges, their professions, or their noteworthy status."

Jussie has his own cell and is constantly under watch. He is monitored by security cameras, as well as an officer wearing a body camera.

"As with all detained persons, Mr. Smollett is entitled to have substantial time out of his cell in the common areas on the tier where he is housed, where he is able to use the telephone, watch television, and interact with staff," said the statement. "During such times out of cell, other detainees will not be present in the common areas. These protocols are routinely used for individuals ordered into protective custody."