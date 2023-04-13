Tamra Judge Shares Tearful Video After Daughter's School Goes Into Lockdown: 'I Am Sick of This'

"You get the text, and you're so helpless," said the RHOC star, sharing a screenshot of the message she received from 17-year-old daughter Sophia Barney as her school went into lockdown

Published on April 13, 2023 08:34 PM
Photo: tamra judge/Instagram

Tamra Judge is speaking up after a traumatizing incident at her 17-year-old daughter's school.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 55, posted a screenshot to her Instagram Story of "the text no parent wants to get," after Sophia Barney's high school temporarily went into lockdown Thursday when an unidentified man came onto campus with a weapon.

"You get the text, and you're so helpless," said Judge in a tearful video. "There's nothing you can do in this f---ing world. I'm so sick of it. I'm so sick of what's going on. My daughter now doesn't want to go back to school. It's her senior year... It's got to stop!"

An Orange County Sheriff's Department (OCSD) rep tells PEOPLE that a man "was detained quickly" after entering the school after security began following him "because of his behavior." Nobody was hurt, and the man was arrested for trespassing.

tamra judge/Instagram

According to KTLA, the man told security that he had a weapon on him, which turned out to be a pocket knife.

"Everything's okay, and they caught the guy. But there was somebody that came into my daughter's school today, and they put them in lockdown. He did have a weapon. The kids are traumatized, the teachers are traumatized," added Judge.

"They had the students barricade the door with bookshelves, they were laying on the floor. One teacher handed out hammers, another one had a fire extinguisher, ready to go after somebody," she explained. "Kids were crying, 'I don't want to die.'"

Judge shares daughters Sophia, Sidney, 24, and son Spencer, 22, with ex-husband Simon Barney. She and her first husband Darren Vieth also share son Ryan, 37.

