Crime Tamra Judge Shares Tearful Video After Daughter's School Goes Into Lockdown: 'I Am Sick of This' "You get the text, and you're so helpless," said the RHOC star, sharing a screenshot of the message she received from 17-year-old daughter Sophia Barney as her school went into lockdown By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 13, 2023 08:34 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: tamra judge/Instagram Tamra Judge is speaking up after a traumatizing incident at her 17-year-old daughter's school. The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 55, posted a screenshot to her Instagram Story of "the text no parent wants to get," after Sophia Barney's high school temporarily went into lockdown Thursday when an unidentified man came onto campus with a weapon. "You get the text, and you're so helpless," said Judge in a tearful video. "There's nothing you can do in this f---ing world. I'm so sick of it. I'm so sick of what's going on. My daughter now doesn't want to go back to school. It's her senior year... It's got to stop!" Tamra Judge Says She's Was Surprised by Her 'RHOC' Return: 'I Still Don't Know Why I Was Fired' An Orange County Sheriff's Department (OCSD) rep tells PEOPLE that a man "was detained quickly" after entering the school after security began following him "because of his behavior." Nobody was hurt, and the man was arrested for trespassing. tamra judge/Instagram Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. According to KTLA, the man told security that he had a weapon on him, which turned out to be a pocket knife. Mother of 6-Year-Old Who Shot Teacher in Virginia Charged with Child Endangerment 3 Months After Incident "Everything's okay, and they caught the guy. But there was somebody that came into my daughter's school today, and they put them in lockdown. He did have a weapon. The kids are traumatized, the teachers are traumatized," added Judge. "They had the students barricade the door with bookshelves, they were laying on the floor. One teacher handed out hammers, another one had a fire extinguisher, ready to go after somebody," she explained. "Kids were crying, 'I don't want to die.'" RELATED VIDEO: Tamra Judge Confirms Return to Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 17 Judge shares daughters Sophia, Sidney, 24, and son Spencer, 22, with ex-husband Simon Barney. She and her first husband Darren Vieth also share son Ryan, 37.