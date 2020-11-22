Tamir Rice's Mother Remembers Her Son on 6th Anniversary of His Death: 'This Is So Difficult'

Tamir Rice's mother, Samaria Rice, is honoring her son on the sixth anniversary of his death.

On Sunday, the grieving mother shared a tribute post on Facebook, asking for $6 donations to the Tamir Rice Foundation, which "invests in the growth and enrichment of all children through after-school programs," as well as advocates for police reform.

"How Honor I [sic] my Son and his Siblings on this day. This is so difficult but they keep me going. Its never get easy. Rih baby boy Tamir Rice," she captioned her Facebook post.

"As we honor Tamir Rice on his 6th death anniversary, I wanted to show how pain is turned into power: By loving my children and grandchildren unconditionally. By sharing pictures of the Gazebo located in Chicago now at The Arts Bank," Samaria began in her statement.

"Under this Gazebo — which was located in Cleveland, Ohio — on Nov. 22, 2014, is where my son was assassinated by law enforcement. This is my forever lasting memory of my son Tamir," she wrote. "In solidarity, for Tamir Rice's 6th anniversary you can donate $6.00 for six years gone too soon to the Tamir Rice Foundation."

Samaria continued, "All proceeds will go to the Tamir Rice Foundation so we can continue to build out Afro-Centric Cultural Center to honor Tamir and support youth in Cleveland."

In 2014, 12-year-old Tamir was shot by a white officer while carrying a replica pellet gun outside a recreation center.

Widely-circulated surveillance video showed officer Timothy Loehmann pulling up to the Black pre-teen in a police vehicle, stepping out and almost immediately firing his gun. Tamir died several hours later from his gunshot wounds.

In December 2015, a grand jury cleared Loehmann of any charges for shooting Tamir.

Tamir's family agreed to a $6 million settlement in 2016 in a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

As part of the settlement, the city did not have to admit any wrongdoing, Zoe Salzman, one of the family’s lawyers, told PEOPLE at the time. Because of the settlement, the case never went to trial.

Emery Celli Brinckerhoff & Abady LLP, the law firm that represented Tamir’s family, issued a statement at the time, "Although historic in financial terms, no amount of money can adequately compensate for the loss of a life."