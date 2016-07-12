Amber Alert Issued for 5-Year-Old Canada Girl After Mother Found Dead in Home

Image zoom Courtesy Calgary Police Service

An Amber Alert has been issued for a five-year-old Alberta, Canada, girl who was reported missing Tuesday morning after her mother was found dead in their home, authorities tell PEOPLE.

On Monday, police were called to the Calgary home of the girl, Taliyah Leigh Marsman, after her mother did not show up to work earlier in the day and family members could not locate her at her home, Inspector Don Coleman of the Calgary Police Service said at a Tuesday press conference.

After closely inspecting the home, authorities found the dead body of Taliyah’s mother, whose name police have not yet released, Coleman said. “We believe this to be a homicide,” he said, adding the incident is under investigation.

Taliyah is mixed race, with a slim build, brown curly hair and blue eyes. Authorities are unsure of when she went missing and what she was wearing, Coleman said.

Authorities have spoken with Taliyah’s family and her father, who they say is “estranged” from her mother, Coleman said.

A neighbor who spoke with PEOPLE on the condition of anonymity said the neighborhood is quiet and that Taliyah and her mother kept to themselves.

Authorities believe Taliyah and her mother were the sole occupants of the home. There was no forced entry into the home, Coleman said.

Coleman said the mother and father have a history with local police of domestic violence, but he did not provide more details.

“We’re not ruling out any possibilities, including that she may be in the care of somebody right now and been dropped off and that person or those people may not know what s transpired,” said Coleman.

Anyone with information is asked to call 403-532-6237.