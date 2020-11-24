Police said calls to Taegan Renee Randolph's phone are going straight to voicemail

Illinois Woman, 20, Vanished Monday Morning After Dropping Younger Sister Off at School

Authorities in Illinois are calling on the public for help in finding a missing 20-year-old woman, PEOPLE confirms.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, Taegan Renee Randolph, of Matherville, has missed both school and work since Friday.

Calls to her phone are going straight to voicemail, police said.

The last time she was seen, Randolph was dropping off her sister at school Friday morning.

Officials ask the public be on the lookout for Randolph.

She's a white female, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall. She weights around 190 lbs.

Police say she has green eyes and dyed blond hair.

Taegan drives a purple Kia Optima sedan with Illinois tag number BR77322.