The victim was identified by family as 41-year-old Alejandro Garcia

Taco Bell Employee Working Shift with Son Allegedly Shot Dead by Customer for Refusing to Accept Fake Bill

A Los Angeles Taco Bell employee was fatally shot after a gunman allegedly opened fire at the fast-food restaurant over a dispute regarding fake money.

The employee — who was identified by family as 41-year-old Alejandro Garcia — was working in the drive-thru at a Taco Bell in South L.A. when he declined to take counterfeit money from the suspect, the Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA and Fox 11.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The suspect then allegedly opened fire on Garcia, whose family said he "died instantly."

"My family is devastated, we are in shock," Garcia's cousin Carlos Ortega wrote in a GoFundMe campaign for the victim, who leaves behind a wife and three children.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to family, Garcia worked one night a week at Taco Bell to earn extra money, ABC 7 reports.

He was working the night shift with his son when he was shot, his cousin Nancy Del Sol told Fox 11.

"My nephew was close by so he closed the window but the shots went in and [Garcia] got shot in the heart and that's what killed him and he died there in front of his son's presence and it's something that will be hard for my nephew to get over," Del Sol said.

She added, "The way that he died in front of his son, it was a really traumatic experience for my nephew."

As of Monday evening, the GoFundMe for Garcia's wife and children had raised over $35,000.