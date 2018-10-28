Among 11 Killed in Synagogue Mass Shooting: Husband & Wife, 2 Brothers and 97-Year-Old

Siblings, a husband and wife and a 97-year-old were among the 11 worshipers slain at a Saturday morning Shabbat service in a Pittsburgh synagogue, authorities said.

The victims’ identities were released by the medical examiner’s office after the next of kin had been notified of their deaths, allegedly at the hands of Robert Bowers. Six others were wounded, including four responding police officers.

A few biographical details have been released about the dead, who range in age from 54 to 97 and include several people who would have been children during the Holocaust and rise of Nazism last century.

This post will be updated as more is known about the slain victims, who are:

Joyce Feinberg, 75

Richard Godfried, 65

Rose Mallinger, 97

Jerry Rabinowitz, 66

Cesil Rosenthal, 59, brother to victim David Rosenthal

David Rosenthal, 54, brother to victim Cesil Rosenthal

Bernice Simon, 84, wife to victim Sylvan Simon

Sylvan Simon, 86, husband to victim Bernice Simon

Daniel Stein, 71

Melvin Wax, 88

and Irving Yungner, 69

“We are going to get through this,” Police Chief Scott Schubert said Sunday. “We are going to continue on and show what Pittsburgh is made of.”

Suspect Bowers is accused of attacking the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood about 9:50 a.m. Saturday, according to prosecutors, who have said he was armed with three handguns and an assault rifle.

U.S. Attorney Scott Brady told reporters on Sunday that during the rampage, Bowers allegedly talked about genocide and wanting to kill Jewish people.

RELATED VIDEO: 11 Killed In Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

The synagogue is used by three congregations, all of whom were practicing there on Saturday.

Bowers has been charged with 29 federal crimes, most of which carry a maximum penalty of death, Brady said: He faces 11 counts of murdering victims exercising their religious beliefs and 11 counts of using a firearm to commit murder as well as seven additional charges in connection with his alleged attack on the responding police officers at the scene.

Bowers will make his first court appearance on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

He remains in custody in the hospital following surgery after being wounded during the shootings.