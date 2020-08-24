Authorities found Sydney Sutherland’s body at about 2 p.m. on Friday, two days after she vanished

Suspect in Killing of Ark. Jogger Knew Victim and Claimed to Be Member of Search Party

Quake Lewellyn, who is accused of killing Sydney Sutherland

Authorities say the man accused of killing Sydney Sutherland was "familiar" with the Arkansas woman who vanished last week while out for a jog, and even joined a Facebook group dedicated to finding her.

Quake Lewellyn, 28, was arrested Friday evening on suspicion of capital murder, PEOPLE confirms through online records.

A farmer, Lewellyn was detained by authorities within hours of the discovery of Sutherland's remains, not far from her home in Jackson County.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, citing Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas, reports Lewellyn and Sutherland knew one another, but Lucas has not said how.

Lewellyn is also listed as a member of a Facebook page created to aid in the search for Sutherland, who was a nurse.

Lucas confirmed to the Democrat-Gazette that Lewellyn was in custody, and that he would appear before a judge today for his arraignment, where he will be formally charged.

Lewellyn is being held without bond, and it was unclear Monday who his lawyer is.

Authorities found Sutherland’s body around 2 p.m. on Friday, two days after she vanished.

It is unclear how she was killed, but DNA testing identified her body.

Police have also not revealed the location of the discovery of her body.

According to the paper, Quake and his father won the 2016 Jackson County Farm Family of the Year.