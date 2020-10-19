Sydney Sutherland, 25, disappeared while out for a run on Aug. 19

Suspect Allegedly Rammed Ark. Jogger With Truck Before Killing Her, Then Joined Search Party

New allegations in the death of an Arkansas jogger say the suspect rammed the woman with his pickup truck, then carried her off and sexually assaulted her before burying the victim's body off a rural road where it was found two days later.

The new detail, revealed in court documents obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, expands on the allegations against Quake Lewellyn, who authorities say knew 25-year-old Sydney Sutherland and even joined a Facebook group dedicated to finding her after she went missing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lewellyn, 28, was arrested Aug. 21 and is being held without bond in the Randolph County jail on charges of capital murder, rape, kidnapping and abuse of a corpse, PEOPLE confirms. An attorney for Lewellyn is not named in jail records.

Two days earlier, authorities say Sutherland, who worked as a nurse, vanished while out for a jog.

After she failed to return to the home she shared with a boyfriend, investigators quickly began a search involving multiple agencies including the Arkansas State Police and the FBI. In addition to searching the area by foot, three helicopters were used to search from the air, Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas said during a news conference.

Image zoom Quake Lewellyn Jackson County Sheriff's Office

Lewellyn, a farmer, was detained by authorities within hours of the discovery of Sutherland's remains, not far from her home in Jackson County.

According to a probable cause affidavit, an Arkansas State Police investigator stated that Lewellyn spotted Sutherland jogging on Jackson County Road 41 South, more than a mile from her home.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Authorities say Lewellyn admitted to striking Sutherland with his pickup, then loading her into his vehicle and driving her to a remote location, where he raped and buried her.

Police later located a cell phone belonging to the victim. They were able to allegedly place the suspect in the vicinity of the body by using information from Lewellyn's own cell phone, according to the affidavit.