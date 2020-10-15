Sydney Loofe was killed while she was on a date with a woman she'd met on Tinder

Nebraska Woman, 24, Was Lured on Tinder Date Before Couple Strangled and Dismembered Her

A Nebraska woman has been convicted of brutally murdering and dismembering Sydney Loofe nearly three years after Loofe's remains were found scattered along the side of a road.

On Wednesday, Bailey Boswell was found guilty of first degree murder, improper disposal of human remains and conspiracy to commit murder, according to the Omaha World-Herald, KOLN and KLKN.

Loofe, 24, was murdered by Boswell and her 53-year-old boyfriend Aubrey Trail on Nov. 15, 2017.

According to prosecutors, Boswell used the dating app Tinder to lure Loofe to the Wilber apartment she shared with Trail. Twenty-four minutes after she arrived at the apartment, Loofe's phone was turned off. She was believed to have been killed quickly.

The couple then chopped her body into 13 pieces using a hacksaw and tinsnips bought from Home Depot hours before the date. Then they scattered her remains, which were wrapped in plastic bags, along country roads in Clay County.

It would take investigators three weeks to find Loofe's remains on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, 2017.

Image zoom From left: Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell

Trail was convicted of first-degree murder last year. He is scheduled to be sentenced in December. He faces life in prison or the death penalty.

During both trials, the court heard testimony from women saying the pair had talked about “gaining powers” by committing murder and making videos of both torture and murder.

“Everything overall, just as you went along with it, it just started add up up more and more,” Ed Scheuffele, a juror in Boswell's case, told KOLN.