'Sweetheart' Ohio Mom Was Killed with 2 Kids Home, and Suspect Is Arrested

A Ohio man was taken into custody Thursday morning in connection with the death of a mother of two who was killed with her children at home.

Shanika Bogan, 31, was killed last week in her Dayton apartment.

Police were called to the apartment by Bogan's mother, Tracie Berry, on April 30 at about 6 am.

"She was dead upon their arrival," Dayton Police Lt. Jason Hall tells PEOPLE. "It was an intentional killing."

Dayton Police arrested 28-year-old Kendall Beasley on Thursday morning on a murder warrant. He has not yet been charged. It was not immediately clear if he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

"It's unbelievable that it really happened," Shanika's mother Tracie Berry told WHIO-TV. "Shanika wouldn't hurt a fly."

Shanika and Beasley were acquaintances "for a very short period of time," Hall says.

"She was set up basically in kind of a blind date type of situation," says Hall. "He was obviously pursuing a romantic relationship with her."

Hall says authorities are trying to determine a motive.

"We still have a lot of work to do on the motive end of that," he says. "We are trying to piece together the events that occurred but I don't have an answer for that right now."

Shanika's two children, ages 10 and 4, were in the apartment but didn't witness the killing.

Berry told WHIO-TV that her grandson spoke to the suspect.

"He told my oldest grandson, 'I'm going to give your mama a massage,'" Berry said. "I know he went in the bedroom and shut the door … and he came out told my grandson, 'She's taking a nap — get [yourself] some cereal to snack on and I'll be back' … and left."

Shanika's brother William Bogan said his sister was a "sweetheart."

"Like, literally the nicest person you will ever meet," he told WHIO-TV.