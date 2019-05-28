‘Sweet’ Mom Who Was Army Vet Is Fatally Shot Inside Home, as Police Search for Killer

Image zoom Monica Smith Facebook

Monica Smith was widely known to her friends and family as having a pleasant disposition — and a deep love for her 8-year-old son. An Army veteran, she had served at Ft. Bragg.

“Every time I saw her, she had a smile on her face,” her friend, Tracy Amica, told WSOC-TV. “Monica was a sweet person.”

But Smith’s life came to an abrupt and violent end on Saturday evening. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were called to a condominium complex in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood around 7:30 p.m. that night after a report of a shooting.

When they arrived at Smith’s condo, they found the 26-year-old single mother seriously wounded from a single gunshot wound. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives combed the neighborhood, going door to door in an attempt to find witnesses. There are no suspects at this time, and police have not disclosed whether anyone witnessed the killing.

WCNC reports that Smith’s killing is the second on the same street in the past month.

“It’s … another family who is suffering and we just ask for the community’s help,” Major Mike Campagna told the news station.

Authorities will conduct an autopsy on Smith’s body.

According to WSOC-TV, Smith had a concealed carry permit. Friends told the news station that Smith always had her firearm on her, everywhere she went.

Those who knew Smith are grappling with the sudden loss of the woman they say had no known enemies. “I was shocked and confused,” Amica tells WSOC. “I really don’t know why that would happen to someone like her. It doesn’t make sense.”