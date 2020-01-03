'Sweet and Smart' Oregon Woman Is Found Dead in Home — and Boyfriend Is Arrested

Image zoom Facebook

An Oregon man has been indicted for murder in the October death of his live-in girlfriend. He had previously served time for assaulting her.

On Tuesday, Ryan Steven Gaskins, who was already behind bars for an “unrelated matter,” was indicted on murder, second-degree assault and strangulation charges. The 27-year-old is accused of murdering his girlfriend Alexandra Prezioso, the Oregonian and News Guard report.

Prezioso was found dead in the Newport home she and Gaskins shared after police responded to a burglary and missing persons report on Oct. 27, the Newport News Times reports. Upon the discovery, police reported Prezioso’s disappearance as suspicious.

Prezioso’s mother told local news station KPTV the 34-year-old woman was “sweet and smart, well-traveled and cultured.”

Following her death, Prezioso’s Facebook profile picture changed multiple times with the caption: “Well, well, well, if it isnt [sic] the consequences of my own actions.”

In the years leading up to Prezioso’s death, Gaskins had been accused of attacking her multiple times. In 2017, Gaskins was charged with domestic violence that caused her “serious physical injury,” as well kidnapping and reckless endangerment, for allegedly choking Prezioso. (It is unclear whether Gaskins entered a plea in that case.)

In another instance, Gaskins warned Prezioso she “might died in a car crash” while he drove recklessly. He pleaded guilty to strangulation, menacing and other charges in that case.

Attorney information for Gaskins was not available Friday. He is being held in Lincoln County Jail on a $1 million bond.