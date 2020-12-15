Authorities say that 39-year-old Clody Sylverne killed his wife and mother-in-law in their house while his children hid in a bedroom

SWAT Team Rescues 3 Kids From Window After Father Kills Their Mom, Grandmother and Himself

A Florida man killed his wife and her mother before turning the gun on himself on Saturday.

Shortly after 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, police received a call about a domestic shooting in a home in Tamerac, approximately 40 miles north of Miami.

According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, police arrived at the scene to find 39-year-old Clody Sylverne and his 38-year-old wife, Benouchka, on the floor, dead from gunshot wounds. Benouchka's 65-year-old mother was in critical condition from multiple gunshot wounds. She was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Police now believe that Clody Sylverne shot his wife and his mother-in-law after an argument before turning the gun upon himself. Authorities have not released a motive in the slayings.

The couple's three children — ages 4, 8 and 11 — were found hiding in a bedroom. According to Sgt. Donald Prichard, a spokesman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a SWAT team helped the children escape the home through a bedroom window. They were unharmed.

After the children were medically examined, they met with victim advocates and treatment specialists. They remain in state custody until further notice.

News of the violence has shocked those close to the family. In an interview with WSVN-TV, family friend Jimmy Chrisphonte expressed disbelief that Clody Sylverne would do anything violent to his family. "He was my best friend," Chrisphonte tells the station. "This is very hard."

Chrisphonte also spoke with Local10.com. "I can’t believe it," he told the station. "I am so heartbroken."