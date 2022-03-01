S.W.A.T. Actor Kather Sei Charged with Supplying Drugs That Killed Son of Bed Head Founders

Kather Sei is accused of delivering fentanyl-laced pills that killed Ray Mascolo, the son of Bed Head co-founders Bruno and Kyara Mascolo

An actor and a Hollywood woman have been charged for allegedly operating a drug trafficking ring that caused a fatal opioid overdose.

Kather Sei, who has appeared in Lucifer and S.W.A.T., was arrested Saturday and was arraigned Monday, per a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, which adds that he was officially charged in a grand jury indictment Feb. 24.

"The indictment alleges that Sei delivered fentanyl-laced pills that led to the death of a Beverly Hills man in late 2020," the release states.

The victim is Ray Mascolo, 37, whose parents are Bruno and Kyara Mascolo, co-founders of Bed Head hair care products, the Los Angeles Times reports. He is identified as "R.M." in the indictment obtained by PEOPLE.

Sei and Mirela "Mimi" Todorova, 33, "are charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances resulting in death, and one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death," the Justice Department says. Todorova is already in custody for charges with intent to distribute cocaine and ecstasy last year.

The indictment alleges Todorova provided cellphones and drugs, including counterfeit "oxycodone pills containing fentanyl," to Sei and other drivers, who would then allegedly distribute the narcotics to customers.

Todorova allegedly issued the drugs and provided Sei with access to her apartment in Hollywood so he could get the narcotics when Todorova was in Mexico, the release states. While there, she allegedly oversaw the drug ring and looked after her pet jaguar, Princess.

The victim contacted Todorova for oxycodone pills on Nov. 15 and 16, 2020, the release adds, stating, "Sei allegedly delivered pills laced with fentanyl that caused the man's fatal overdose in his Beverly Hills home." Per the Times, he's named in Todorova's phone as "Ray Client Rich Kid."

Ahead of the victim's death, Todorova and Sei's customers addressed concerns had about the pills they were providing, with one telling Todorova via text, "Yo mimi the oxys are dirty," according to the release.

In August 2020, Todorova told Sei via text, "Just remember to say everything is clean," the indictment says.

Todorova also allegedly provided Sei and other drug delivery drivers with her digital payment profiles including "$clubmimi," "@clubmimi," "@mimiclub," and 123mimi@gmail.com, per the release.

Mascolo battled with drug abuse for years but was sober for the year of his daughter's birth, who was four months when he died, according to the Times. His family said they believe stress played a factor in his relapse.

He and Todorova were Facebook friends and knew one another for a couple of years. The evening he purchased the fatal narcotics, he told Todorova he wanted her to deliver the drugs, the Times reports.

"I gotta new puppy and new Beverly Hills crib you would love," he told her, per the outlet. "Versace." He sent her two photos of the Chihuahua, before requesting more "Oxy blues."

His death was connected to Todorova days after, when his parents were interviewed by DEA agents, who also seized his phones. The family's staff members were able to guess his laptop password, which was linked to his iCloud account, revealing his text messages with "Mimi Snowie," according to the Times.

Todorova, who did not know Mascolo had died, sent him a message offering him drugs a few weeks later, the outlet reports. Undercover Los Angeles Police Department officers teamed up with the DEA to track Todorova through her phone, and she was ultimately arrested at a Mobil gas station.

She and Sei face 20 years to life in prison, the Justice Department states.