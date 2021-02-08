Suzanne Somers Confronts 'Almost Naked' Home Intruder During Livestream: 'You Shouldn't Be Here'

"He barely had any clothes on," Suzanne Somers later said of the intruder

Suzanne Somers is speaking out after an unexpected visitor showed up at her Palm Springs, California, home on Friday night while she was in the middle of a Facebook Live session.

Around 40 minutes into the video, which sees her discussing various makeup products, the Three's Company star stops abruptly and asks her husband, producer Alan Hamel, "Is somebody here? I just heard a person."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Somers, 74, then invites the person over toward where she's sitting because, as she says later in the footage, she thought he was a dinner guest who had arrived early. But she soon realizes he isn't one of the individuals she was expecting — and "he barely had any clothes on," as she later told Page Six.

The man is heard telling Somers he is "terrified" because there are "ghosts following" him. And after Somers politely asks him how he got there and tells him he shouldn't be there, she adds, "You don't scare me ... but I'm not used to people being on our property."

He then apologizes to the star, who calmly gives him directions back down the hill to exit their property and asks Hamel, 84, to show the intruder the door.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Credit: Suzanne Somers Facebook

Near the end of their exchange, the man offers Somers a gift. She declines, and tells him, "You seem like a very nice person, but you shouldn't be here."

A few minutes later, the Step by Step alum says she "may cut [the broadcast] a little short, because ... we may have to call the police."

"All is well, but thank you for your concern everybody," she adds, writing later in a comment, "All clear and safe! Thanks for your concern. Have a great weekend."

Somers told Page Six that the man was wearing "flip flops or a bathing suit, or a bikini," and that her seemingly comedic wide-eyed glances at the camera were because, "I had a few hundred thousand people watching, and I wanted to keep them calm."

Image zoom Suzanne Somers

RELATED VIDEO: Joe Montana Fights Off Home Intruder After Alleged Kidnapping Attempt of His Infant Grandchild

"The great thing is that he was almost naked so I could see he didn't have anything, he didn't have a weapon," she continued.

Hamel told the outlet that he believed the man could've been a hiker who got lost, saying, "Oftentimes people come to Palm Springs …. they go hiking, and they don't take any water."

"This guy obviously got lost," he added. "He was odd, he was very odd. But he wasn't threatening — like get whatever you have to defend yourself and head for the hills."