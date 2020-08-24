“People don’t know the truth, so they’re gonna think what they’re gonna think," Barry Morphew said in his first interview since his wife's disappearance

Husband of Missing Mom Suzanne Morphew Said Police Botched Case, Are Trying to 'Blame It on Me'

Barry Morphew, the Colorado man whose wife Suzanne vanished after going for a bike ride on Mother's Day, has spoken out for the first time since her disappearance.

On Tuesday, Morphew spoke exclusively with local news station Fox21 in a 25-minute phone interview.

“This is the most devastating thing that has ever happened to me,” Barry said. “But I have got to keep my faith and trust in God. And Suzanne trusted the Lord and if one person got saved from this, she would think it was worth it. And we are just a Godly, loving, caring, family and this thing is just a tragedy.”

Suzanne Morphew vanished on May 10. While her bike and a "personal item" were recovered during a search of an area near her Maysville home, little else is known about Morphew's disappearance. During Tuesday's interview, Morphew said he believes authorities have handled the case poorly.

“The Sheriff’s Department screwed this whole thing up from the beginning and now they are trying to cover it up and blame it on me,” he said, according to Fox21.

“My buddy was there right after [they found her bike], and he said that they completely destroyed the evidence, and he tried to stop them, but they wouldn’t listen to him and said, ‘This is not CSI,'” he continued. “There’s no evidence for the investigators to see because the Sheriff’s Department completely obliterated it.”

Morphew's not sure what happened to Suzanne but theorized maybe she had been attacked by an animal, involved in an accident with someone driving on the road or crossed paths with someone who knew her.

Until Tuesday, Morphew had been silent since his wife's disappearance except for in a video uploaded to the Facebook page "Find Suzanne Morphew" in May, where he spoke directly to his missing wife, telling her, "Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this that has you, please, we'll do whatever it takes to bring you back...We love you. We miss you. Your girls need you."

According to Sheriff John Spezze, investigators are not ruling out foul play in Morphew's disappearance and the Federal Bureau of Investigations and Colorado Bureau of Investigations are now aiding in the search.

Family has previously stated Barry Morphew was out of town in Denver when his wife went missing.

On Tuesday, Morphew said he chose to stay silent after seeing the negative coverage of him in the news.

“I am afraid of what is out there,” he said. “People don’t know the truth, so they’re gonna think what they’re gonna think.”

Looking forward, Morphew has no plans to stop searching for his wife.

"My wife and I have been in love since 1988 and she’s the love of my life. And I continue to search for her every day and I will until I find her," he said. "I promise and I promised my girls that.”