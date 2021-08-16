Investigators found a tranquilizer cap in the dryer of the home where Suzanne and Barry Morphew lived

Ex-FBI Agent Believes Suzanne Morphew's Husband Was 'Chasing' Her Around Home Before She Vanished

Chilling new details about missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew's possible last moments emerged in court last week when prosecutors began laying the groundwork for their murder case against her husband.

Suzanne, 49, was reported missing after going on a Mother's Day bike ride on May 10, 2020. She is presumed dead. Her body has not been found.

Her husband, Barry Morphew, 53, is charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence and attempt to influence a public servant. He has not entered a plea and remains in the Chaffee County Detention Center.

On Tuesday, the second day of a four-day preliminary hearing to determine whether Barry will stand trial for allegedly killing Suzanne, now-retired FBI Agent John Grusing testified that investigators found a tranquilizer cap in the dryer of the Salida home where the couple lived with their daughters, CBS Denver, 9 News and KDVR report.

On May 9, the day before Suzanne was reported missing, phone records and data from Barry's truck indicate that he returned home at 2:44 p.m., according to investigators.

Suzanne Morphew Suzanne Morphew | Credit: Chaffee County Sheriff's Office

Data unearthed by investigators shows him moving around their home, where Suzanne had been sunbathing in the backyard, prosecutors said, CBS Denver reports.

Barry allegedly told the agent that he shot chipmunks after he got home, Grusing said, Fox21 News and KDVR reports.

But Grusing testified he believes Barry "did something" to Suzanne when he got home and was "chasing" her around the home, Fox 21 reports.

The defense dismissed that theory as pure speculation, CBS Denver reports.

Over the next several hours, data shows the doors on Barry's truck opening and closing, Fox21 News and KDVR report.

Barry Morphew Barry Morphew | Credit: AP/Shutterstock

Using data from Barry's cell phone and truck, investigators said they believed he got rid of evidence between 2:47 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on May 10, Fox 21 News and KDVR report.

At 3:25 a.m., data shows Barry's truck in the area where Suzanne's bike was later found, investigators say, KDVR reports.

Suzanne's phone stopped sending signals at 4:20 a.m.

Barry then went on to Broomfield, where he said he had a construction job, Fox21 News reports.

Barry Morphew Barry Morphew | Credit: Chaffee County Sheriff's Office/AP/Shutterstorck

During that trip, he made five trash runs, Fox21 News reports. During the last trash run, which the FBI has on video, Barry said he threw away tranquilizer material, Fox21 and KDVR report.

He changed his shirt three times during the trash runs, say investigators, KDVR reports.

A Marriage in Turmoil

While Barry told FOX 21 in August 2020 his wife's disappearance was "the most devastating thing that has ever happened to me," prosecutors say the investigation into her whereabouts and presumed death shows that their relationship was in trouble.

Suzanne Morphew Barry Morphew | Credit: Find Suzanne Morphew/Facebook

On May 6, 2020, four days before she vanished, Suzanne sent Barry a text saying she was "done" and wanted to end their marriage, 9 News reports.

Barry allegedly indicated that was going to commit suicide as a result, CBS Denver reports.

While Suzanne had accused him of cheating on her during their marriage, investigators allegedly learned that Suzanne had been having an affair with a former high school classmate for the past two years.

Suzanne Morphew Suzanne Morphew | Credit: Chaffee County Sheriff's Office

On May 9, Suzanne sent the man a text at 2:03 p.m. — which is the last time anyone ever heard from her, Fox21 News reports.

Barry's attorneys did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.