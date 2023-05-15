Husband of Missing Mom Suzanne Morphew Speaks Out After Filing Lawsuit: Prosecutors Had 'Tunnel Vision'

In 2022, the charges against Barry Morphew were dismissed "without prejudice," meaning prosecutors could file them again

suzanne morphew with her husband barry
Barry and Suzanne Morphew.

The Colorado man accused of killing his wife who vanished on Mother's Day three years ago is speaking out for the first time after filing a multi-million-dollar federal civil rights lawsuit following the dismissal of a murder charge against him.

Barry Morphew was previously charged with first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, and attempting to influence a public servant in connection with the death of Suzanne Morphew.

He pleaded not guilty, and in April 2022, the charges against him were dismissed by prosecutors "without prejudice," meaning they could file charges against Morphew at a later date.

Suzanne's body still has not been found, but prosecutors believe she is dead.

"It's very hurtful to lose your reputation and your integrity," Morphew, 55, told ABC News in an exclusive interview that aired on Good Morning America Monday.

"They've [prosecutors] got tunnel vision and they looked at one person and they've got too much pride to say they're wrong and look somewhere else," he said. "I don't have anything to worry about. I've done nothing wrong."

Morphew, who claimed his life was ruined by the wrongful accusations, filed the $15 million lawsuit earlier this month against prosecutors, the sheriff, and investigators, according to ABC.

When asked if he anything to do with the disappearance and presumed death of Suzanne, Morphew responded: "Absolutely not."

"We had a wonderful life, a wonderful marriage," he said, per the outlet. "She was just so loving and giving, and such a good mother."

Suzanne, a 49-year-old mother of two, vanished on May 10, 2020, after she is believed to have gone on a bike ride in Maysville, Colo., where she lived with her husband and their daughters. While her bike and helmet were recovered during searches, her body remains missing.

Suzanne Morphew
Suzanne Morphew. Chaffee County Sheriff's Office

The couple's daughters, Macy and Mallory, have long stood behind their father and supported his claims of innocence.

"I've never had a shred of doubt," Macy said in the interview, alongside Morphew, according to ABC.

"Not one," Mallory added.

