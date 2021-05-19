Suzanne Morphew Had 'Concerns About Her Safety' Before Husband Allegedly Killed Her: Sister

The sister of Suzanne Morphew has revealed the Colorado mom had made concerning comments about her relationship with her husband — who is now charged with her murder — before she vanished on Mother's Day in 2020.

On Sunday, Melinda Moorman phoned into a local Colorado radio station Heart of the Rock Radio to discuss her sister's disappearance and presumed death.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When asked whether Suzanne had ever said anything that raised any red flags about her relationship with her husband Barry, Moorman replied, "Yes, Suzanne did. She definitely made implications that she had concerns about her safety. ... And the condition of their relationship had, I think, deteriorated quite a bit over the last several years."

Suzanne, 49, went missing on May 10, 2020, after she is believed to have gone on a bike ride in Maysville, where she lived with Barry and their two daughters. Earlier this month, Barry was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence and attempt to influence a public servant.

Moorman said that while she and her sister didn't talk very often, they shared "a very intuitive and a very close relationship."

Moorman said that two days before Morphew disappeared, she sent a "very profound, very transparent" text that showed "the state of her mind" — though Moorman declined to reveal what the message said specifically.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Moorman isn't the first sibling of Suzanne's to speak out. In September, long before Barry was charged, Suzanne's older brother Andrew Moorman said he believed foul play was involved in his sister's disappearance.

"My sister was murdered," Andrew Moorman told ABC affiliate Denver 7. "And she was hidden within a three-and-a-half-hour window. So that — I can draw a circle on that and tell you she's within that circle. And that's what I know happened."

While Suzanne's body has never been found, Linda Stanley, District Attorney for the 11th Judicial District, has said she is "confident" in the evidence against Barry.

Barry Morphew Barry Morphew | Credit: Chaffee County Sheriff's Office/AP/Shutterstorck

During her radio interview Sunday, Moorman said her family is dealing with a "very difficult and complex grief."

"Without her remains, it is a devastating and heartbreaking place to live," she said. "We do hope and we pray that her remains will be found and the person responsible will come clean and reveal the truth about where she is so that we can give her a proper burial and love her the way that she needed to be loved."

In addition to his initial charges, Barry also faces charges of felony forgery of public records and a misdemeanor elections-mail ballot offense after allegedly submitting a presidential ballot in Suzanne's name after she had vanished.