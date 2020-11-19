Missing Colo. Mom Suzanne Morphew Is Presumed Dead in Her Recently Deceased Father’s Obituary

Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew has been missing since May 10, with investigators now zeroing in on her social media presence

Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew has been missing since Mother’s Day, when she is believed to have vanished while on a bike ride.

Authorities have not said whether they believe Morphew, 49, of Salida, is dead, but after Morphew’s father, Gene Moorman, died on Nov. 11 at age 87, his obituary stated Morphew “preceded him in death."

In the obituary, Morphew is described as being "missing and presumed dead."

Morphew’s brother, Andrew Moorman, has said he believes his sister was murdered.

In September, Andrew Moorman launched a massive, independent search for his sister and for any clues as to what led to her disappearance.

The obituary does not mention Morphew’s husband, Barry Morphew.

Her husband is not considered a suspect or person of interest in the case, according to authorities.

Gene Moorman, who battled cancer for nine months, died one day after the six-month anniversary of the day his daughter went missing.

His obituary notes that the “family requests donations on Gene’s behalf be made to your local domestic violence organization, Pete’s Pantry in Alexandria, or the Alexandria Community Center.”

In a Nov. 10 press release marking the six-month anniversary of Morphew’s disappearance, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze gave an update on the case, asking anyone who'd communicated with Morphew on social media to come forward, since her writings could yield clues about her disappearance.

"The task force continues to focus on Suzanne Morphew’s social media presence as part of the investigation," Spezze says in the press release. "Investigators say Suzanne kept in touch with friends she loved dearly.

"They also believe that sometimes in these types of cases that people don’t come forward with information for concern that they may get someone in trouble. To those who may be fearful to come forward, they can reach out anonymously. Once investigators know your concerns, they can address them."

The sheriff also said that as of now, Morphew is still considered missing. "We in law enforcement hope for the best but prepare for the worst," he says in the release.

He also says, "To preserve the integrity of this investigation, we cannot reveal all we have learned nor all that we are doing, but we understand your frustration in wanting this case resolved quickly. That said, with each day that passes, we learn new information in this case.”