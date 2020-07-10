Police Return to Colo. Mom's Home 2 Months After She Vanished — and Nobody Ruled Out as Suspect

Two months after the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew, the Colorado mom who went missing during a Mother's Day bike ride, investigators have returned to her home to search for answers.

Chaffee County sheriff Sheriff John Spezze said in a news release that investigators returned to the home west of Salida on July 9.

“This case remains very active, as more than a dozen investigators are aggressively working this case on a daily basis," Spezze said. “And until we determine what happened to Suzanne, we can’t discount any scenario or formally eliminate anyone from suspicion.”

Morphew, a mom-of-two, was reported missing on May 10 after she went for a bike ride on Mother's Day and didn't come home. Since her disappearance, investigators have received more than 600 tips, carried out numerous searches throughout the county and conducted "countless" interviews, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators are not ruling out foul play in Morphew's disappearance and the Federal Bureau of Investigations and Colorado Bureau of Investigations have been aiding in the search.

Family has previously stated that her husband, Barry Morphew, was out of town in Denver when his wife went missing.

In a video uploaded to the Facebook page "Find Suzanne Morphew," Barry Morphew urges anyone with information to call the FBI tip line.

"Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this that has you, please, we'll do whatever it takes to bring you back," Morphew said, appearing near tears. "We love you. We miss you. Your girls need you."