Police Found Tranquilizer Dart Cap in Suzanne Morphew's Home After She Vanished

A retired FBI agent wrote in an affidavit that he believes Suzanne Morphew’s husband, Barry, was "chasing" her around the house the day before she vanished

Newly released evidence is painting a disturbing picture of what investigators believe may have happened to Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew, who vanished on Mother's Day in 2020 and is presumed dead.

During a preliminary hearing to determine whether Suzanne's husband, Barry Morphew, 53, will stand trial for murder, a now-retired FBI agent who worked on the case testified that investigators found a tranquilizer cap in the dryer of the couple's home after Suzanne disappeared, CBS Denver, 9 News and Fox21 News report.

The 49-year-old mother of two was reported missing on May 10, 2020, after failing to return to the couple's $1.75 million home just outside of Salida from a bike ride, say police.

On the day she vanished, the couple's grown daughters, Mallory and Macy, were on a camping trip. Barry, who owns a landscaping business, traveled to nearby Broomfield to work on a construction site, say investigators.

Barry Morphew Barry Morphew | Credit: Chaffee County Sheriff's Office/AP/Shutterstorck

Despite exhaustive searches, her body has never been recovered but her bike and helmet were found.

On May 5, 2021, Barry was arrested and charged with murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence and attempting to influence a public servant in connection with the presumed death and disappearance of his wife, court records show.

According to a criminal complaint, Barry allegedly killed Suzanne between May 9 and May 10, 2020, court records show, Fox31 reports.

He has not yet entered a plea and remains held in the Chaffee County Jail.

Barry Morphew Barry Morphew | Credit: AP/Shutterstock

On the first day of the preliminary hearing in July, prosecutors revealed that Suzanne had texted Barry on May 6, 2020, and told him she was "done" and wanted to end the marriage, 9News reports.

Investigators revealed that Suzanne had allegedly been having an affair with a former high school classmate.

On Aug. 10, the second day of Barry's preliminary hearing, now-retired FBI Agent John Grusing, who was tasked with figuring out where Barry went on May 9 and 10, 2020, testified that based on data from Barry's cell phone and truck, he came home at 2:44 p.m. on May 9, 2020, the day before Suzanne was reported missing, 9News reports.

At 2:03 p.m. on May 9, 2020, just before Barry got home at 2:44 p.m., Suzanne sent him a selfie of her sunbathing, Fox 21 and Fox 31 report.

suzanne morphew with her husband barry Barry and Suzanne Morphew

Once home, Barry began "moving in a pattern around the outside of the house," Grusing testified, 9News reports.

Barry told authorities he was shooting chipmunks.

Grusing believes otherwise, writing in an affidavit that he believed Barry was "most likely chasing Suzanne around," 9News reports.

Barry's defense attorneys, however, said the cell phone data contradicts the assertion that Barry was on foot, Fox 21 and Fox31 report. At the time he was said to be "chasing" Suzanne, the defense attorneys contended the data showed him traveling at a speed of 45 mph.

On the day Suzanne was reported missing, when Barry traveled to Broomfield, investigators said Barry made five trash runs, 9News and Fox 21 report.

Barry said that he threw away tranquilizer material during one of the trash runs, say investigators.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled to resume on Monday.