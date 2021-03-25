Boulder Shooting Victim Was Theater Actress and Financial Counselor: 'An Incredibly Kind Woman'
Suzanne Fountain was one of ten victims in Monday's mass shooting
Everywhere she went, Suzanne Fountain made people happy.
"She was just an incredibly kind woman," says her friend Lynn MacAllen. "Loving, kind, thoughtful. The type of friend you knew would always be loyal. A deeply good person."
But now, those close to Fountain are morning her senseless death after she was one of 10 people killed in Monday afternoon's mass shooting at King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colo. It was the second mass shooting in a public place in the United States in six days, following last Tuesday's attacks at three separate Asian spas in the Atlanta-area, during which eight people were killed.
At 59, Fountain was a well-known local actress and also a financial counselor who enrolled hundreds of senior citizen clients in Medicare. She was known for being efficient, personable and extremely helpful.
"She was simply a very genuine person with tons of integrity," Hilarie Kavanagh, one of her colleagues, tells the Denver Post. "She was always bright and incredibly warm. You could just see it in her eyes."
Fountain, who is survived by an adult son, performed in community theater for several years — and often got rave reviews from local critics and costars.
"She was a very well-known actress in town," actor Brian Miller, who had worked with Fountain in a show, tells the Post. "She was absolutely lovely, a natural, someone you simply didn't forget."
"She loved to perform, loved the theater so much," says MacAllen. "But her passion was making people happy and helping people. That's what the world will miss with her gone."