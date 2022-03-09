Suspects Identified in Murder Case of Elderly Hawaii Man Found in Concrete-Filled Bathtub
Authorities in Hawaii are on the hunt for two men believed to be behind the murder of a 77-year-old man whose body was found encased in concrete in a standalone bathtub.
Honolulu Police have not released the name of the victim, but confirm he was discovered dead Tuesday inside his home in the affluent gated community of Hawaii Loa Ridge.
The victim had been reported missing on Monday by his brother, according to police, who briefed reporters during a press conference late Tuesday.
The brother told detectives he hadn't heard from the victim since late January.
Officers who visited the home on Monday spoke with Juan Tejedor Baron, 23.
Baron told police he lived in the house. During the press conference, investigators said Baron and the victim had had an intimate relationship.
Police returned to the residence on Tuesday and found the victim's body in the bathtub, enclosed in "a concrete-type mixture."
According to investigators, there was a layer of coffee atop the concrete allegedly placed there in an attempt to neutralize the odor of decomposition.
It was unclear how the victim was killed.
Police said that, at some point, Baron left the home with a 34-year-old man named Scott Hannon.
Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.
At press time, Baron and Hannon were still on the loose and their location was not known.
They were sighted in Waikiki at 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Anyone with any information concerning the men's whereabouts is asked to contact CrimeStoppers Honolulu at 808-955-8300.