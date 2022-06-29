Suspected Texas Serial Killer, Accused in Deaths of 18, Indicted in Murders of 4 Elderly Women
A convicted killer has been indicted in the murders of four elderly women.
On Tuesday, a Texas grand jury indicted Billy Chemirmir, 49, on four counts of capital murder in the deaths of Marilyn Bixler, 90, Diane Delahunty, 79, Helen Lee, 82, and 93-year-old Mamie Miya.
The four women were killed in 2017 in Plano and Frisco.
Authorities said Chemirmir targeted elderly women mostly in their apartments at independent living communities by pretending to be a handyman or healthcare worker. He then smothered his victims and stole their jewelry and other valuables.
Chemirmir was previously indicted in Collin County for five other murders and two attempted murders. He is also accused of killing 13 others in Dallas County.
"Today I am proud to announce that the Grand Jury of Collin County has indicted Billy Chemirmir for four additional cases of capital murder," said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis. "These indictments should serve as a reminder that every victim of a violent crime deserves to have their case investigated and prosecuted, and Collin County law enforcement and prosecutors will work every day to hold violent offenders accountable."
The families of his four victims said they were grateful for the indictments.
"These indictments are another step in holding Billy Chemirmir accountable for the full extent of his horrible crimes. We'd like to thank police and prosecutors for listening to us, and for their continued efforts to see that justice is done for all the victims and their loved ones."
Chemirmir was convicted in Dallas County in April for the murder of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris, who was smothered to death with a pillow. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, NBC5 reports.
It is unclear if he has entered a plea to the new charges.