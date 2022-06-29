Suspected Texas Serial Killer, Accused in Deaths of 18, Indicted in Murders of 4 Elderly Women

Defendant Billy Chemirmir lowers his mask as a state witness is asked to identify him during his murder trial at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Nov. 17, 2021. The retrial of the man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span is set to begin Monday, April 25, 2022 after the first jury to hear a case against him deadlocked. Chemirmir faces life in prison without parole if he’s convicted of capital murder in the smothering of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris.

Billy Chemirmir | Credit: Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP