'Suspected Serial Killer' Arrested After 4 People Were Slain in Seemingly Random Midwest Shootings

The Federal Bureau of Investigation detained a 25-year-old man in St. Louis, Mo., this week they described as a "suspected serial killer" who was allegedly responsible for the fatal shootings of at least four people.

In its statement, the FBI alleges Perez Reed's crime spree covered two states — Missouri and Kansas — and took place between mid-September and late October.

The FBI statement alleges that Reed, who was living in St. Louis, had traveled to Kansas City, Kan., where he stands accused of killing two people "in a manner consistent" with other shootings that had occurred in the St. Louis area around that same time.

The same type of handgun shell casings were recovered from the scenes of the four fatal shootings. Two other people were struck by gunfire, but are recovering from their injuries.

Authorities say video evidence, and his distinctive tattoo, led them to arrest Reed.

Detectives investigating the killings of a man and woman inside a Kansas City apartment building in late October discovered that Reed had presented identification to security guards at the building prior to entering.

Officials in Kansas City shared a description of Reed with their counterparts in St. Louis, who were familiar with the crescent moon-shaped tattoo on the suspect's forehead.

Reed was arrested Friday, as he was traveling by train back to St. Louis from Kansas City, Mo.

He was detained when he got off the train in Independence, Mo.

At the time of his arrest, Reed was in possession of a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol, according to the FBI statement.

Authorities are still investigating possible links Reed may have to other unsolved shootings in the area.

Reed faces a federal charge of interstate transportation of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

He has also been charged in St. Louis with two counts of murder for allegedly killing 16-year-old Marnay Haynes on Sept. 13 and Lester Robinson, 40, on Sept. 26.

He has yet to be charged in connection with the Kansas City killings.

No motive is known for the seemingly random shootings.

Reed is being held on $2 million bond, and has yet to enter pleas to the charges he faces.