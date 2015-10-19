Suspected Serial Killer Arrested in Portland, Oregon For Decades-Old Murders

Homer Lee Jackson stands accused of murdering four women during the 1980s

A 55-year-old man has been arrested in Portland, Oregon, and charged with murdering four women some 20 years after their bodies were discovered.

A spokesperson for the Portland Police Department’s Cold Case Homicide Unit tells PEOPLE that Homer Lee Jackson is alleged to have killed 23-year-old Essie Jackson, 19-year-old Tonja Harry, and 14-year-old Angela Anderson in 1983. He’s also accused of killing 29-year-old Latanga Watts in 1987.

Jackson, who is charged with multiple counts of aggravated murder, was arrested at his home last Thursday and spent the weekend in the Multnomah County Jail. His arraignment is scheduled for later today, police say.

Police claim new, unspecified forensic evidence linked Jackson to all four homicides. Authorities claim all of Jackson’s victims had also been victims of sex trafficking.