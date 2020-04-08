Suspected Killer of Wisc. Doctor, Husband Dated Daughter, Fought with Victims Over Social Distancing

Image zoom Facebook

One of the teen suspects charged in connection with the killings of Dr. Beth Potter and her husband, Robin Carre, was dating the couple’s daughter, and allegedly bragged about the killing to friends, a newly-released court document reveals.

PEOPLE obtained a copy of the criminal complaint against Khari Sanford, 18, who authorities say was the boyfriend of Miriam Potter Carre, the victims’ daughter. In it, investigators allege that greed motivated Sanford and an accomplice, Ali’jah J. Larrue, also 18, to first burglarize the couple before kidnapping them and executing them.

According to the criminal complaint, Sanford learned from his girlfriend her parents were “rich,” and kept thousands of dollars in cash.

The complaint alleges that, prior to the March 31 killings, Sanford and the couple’s daughter were asked to move out of the victims’ home because they were allegedly ignoring social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Potter, police later learned, moved the teens out of her house and into an apartment she’d found on Airbnb because she had a preexisting condition that put her at risk for contracting COVID-19. A friend told police Potter’s daughter said, “You don’t care about me,” as she and Sanford were moving out.

The complaint does not provide specific details of the alleged robbery, but notes Potter and Carre were both shot in the back of the head at point-blank range.

Joggers found the couple the morning of March 31 in a ditch outside the University of Wisconsin Arboretum, located on the school’s Madison campus. Police believe they were shot while in the ditch.

Carre — wearing only his underwear — was pronounced dead at the scene, while Potter — who was dressed in pajamas and socks, without shoes — survived just long enough to get to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Image zoom Ali’jah Larrue, Khari Sanford Dane County Sheriff's Office

The complaint indicates surveillance footage was utilized to identify Sanford as a suspect.

On Saturday, the day after Sanford’s arrest, a witness allegedly came forward, according to the criminal complaint, claiming the teen had confessed to the killings. Sanford also allegedly expressed concern to the witness upon learning via social media Potter might have initially survived the attack.

The complaint alleges the couple’s daughter professed her loyalty to Sanford. She allegedly claimed she was with him on the night of his alleged crimes, and that the two never left their Airbnb.

Potter worked at the Wingra Family Medical Center run by the Access Community Health Centers and the University of Wisconsin’s Department of Family Medicine and Community Health, according to a statement from the school.

Carre, who was bilingual, owned and operated an “independent educational consultant” business he launched in 2014.

Sanford and Larrue are each charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, and face life in prison if convicted.

They are each being held on $1 million bond. Lawyers for them could not be reached for comment. Neither has entered a plea.

