Suspected Gunman Behind Texas Mass Shooting Found Hiding in a Closet Under Laundry, Ending 4 Day Manhunt

The search for a gunman behind a shooting in Texas that left five people dead on Friday has ended.

"The suspect is in custody," announced San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers in a press conference on Tuesday night. "I have just left Montgomery County Jail, where he was taken, and he has been magistrated. He will now be taken to my jail, where his new residence will be."

The gunman, identified as 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza, is reported to have been taken into custody "without incident," according to a Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. He was found "hiding underneath a pile of laundry," according to the Associated Press.

The sheriff added that Oropeza is currently being held on five counts of murder and a $5 million bond after a task force of over 200 law enforcement personnel from federal, state, and local agencies worked to find him after Friday's massacre took place.

According to FBI assistant special agent in charge Jimmy Paul, his location was discovered after a lead came through the FBI's tip line at 5:15 pm. An arrest was then made at 6:30 pm.

"We just want to thank the person who had the courage and bravery to call in the suspects' location," Paul expressed during Tuesday's conference. "We're extremely delighted that the suspect was captured."

Per CBS News, the victims from Friday's mass shooting were identified as Sonia Guzman, 28; Diana Velasquez, 21; Obdulia Molina, 31; Jonathan Caceres, 18; and Daniel Enrique Lazo, 9.

"Night shift patrol deputies were dispatched to a residence in reference to a harassment complaint. While en route, the communications center received multiple 911 calls of an active shooter incident at the dispatched location," Capers stated on Saturday. "Multiple deputies arrived at the residence and located multiple victims deceased in a residence and several others in critical condition from multiple gunshot wounds."

In a conversation with local ABC News outlet KTRK, Capers shared that the deceased was shot from the neck up in an "almost execution style," with ten people found to be inside the home during the shooting. No one else was injured.

Oropeza was reported as allegedly intoxicated and shooting an AR-15 on his front porch. Deputies said neighbors asked Oropeza to be quiet for their sleeping baby, but Capers told KTRK that Oropeza told them it was his property.