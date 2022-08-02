Nicolae Miu, 52, has been charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide

Suspect in Wis. River Stabbing Attack Had Been Accused by Teens of Bothering Girls: Prosecutors

The man who allegedly stabbed five people on a Wisconsin river over the weekend had been accused by the group of bothering girls before the alleged attack.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE, witnesses told detectives that 52-year-old Nicolae Miu was "bothering a group of juveniles on their tubes," Saturday on the Apple River in Somerset, Wis.

The group of juveniles allegedly called for help from other individuals floating down the river, per the complaint. The individuals allegedly stood in between Miu and the juveniles and ordered Miu to leave.

According to the complaint, Miu — a mechanical engineer from Prior Lake, Minn., who was allegedly carrying a folding knife in his pocket — punched or slapped a female in the group confronting him.

Citing video captured by a witness during the incident, the complaint states multiple people could be seen converging on Miu, prompting him to fall back into the river.

While Miu lay in the river, someone allegedly slapped him. After Miu attempted to get back on his feet and out of the water, a person "wearing yellow swimming trunks" shoved him in the back, according to the complaint.

While still attempting to get up and out of the river, Miu allegedly brandished a knife, and the same person appeared to come at Miu again.

Miu "stabs the individual in the yellow swimming trunks in the abdomen while being shoved back into the water on his back," the complaint reads.

The video then allegedly shows Miu making stabbing motions and extending his arm toward other victims. "Wounded individuals" are seen "laying in the river," per the complaint.

During his interview with the St. Croix Sheriff's Office, Miu said he acted in self-defense.

"They attacked me," Miu said, according to the complaint. "It was self-defense mode."

Leading up to the attack, Miu — who was visiting the lake with his wife and some friends — told detectives he donned scuba gear in order to search for a friend's lost cell phone.

During the search, he said he was allegedly heckled by a group of people who called him a "child molester."

Outside the water, Miu told detectives multiple people converged on him, took his snorkel and threw it in the river. He alleged someone in the group also tried to pull down his swim trunks, before two people produced knives.

"Everything happened so fast," Miu said, according to the complaint. "I don't know why they were being so mean," he said.

Miu allegedly told detectives he was then attacked and said, "I don't remember anything after that."

According to the complaint, a detective explained to Miu that four people were injured and another was killed during the stabbing incident.

Isaac Schuman, 17, died from his stab wounds, while four other individuals in their 20s suffered from serious to critical injuries, PEOPLE previously reported.

"Oh, no," he responded, the complaint reads. Miu allegedly said his whole life was "down the tubes," and apologized for how things ended, per the complaint.

During his initial hearing Monday, Miu was represented by public defender Jeremiah Harrelson who told the judge his client had no prior criminal history, according to ABC News.

"This appears to have been a completely chance encounter on the river, a very unfortunate one," Harrelson told the court, per the outlet.

Miu has been charged with with first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. He has not yet entered a plea.

A judge set Miu's bail at $1 million.

According to the outlet, two victims were released from the hospital Monday.