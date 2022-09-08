Suspect Who Allegedly Killed 10 in Saskatchewan, Canada, Stabbings Dies in Custody

Myles Sanderson "went into medical distress" shortly after his arrest Wednesday, police said

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Published on September 8, 2022 12:13 PM
A handout combination photo made available by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police showing suspect Myles Sanderson
Myles Sanderson. Photo: ROYAL CANADIAN MOUNTED POLICE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The second of the two men accused by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police of stabbing and killing 10 people in Saskatchewan, Canada, on Sunday has died after he was taken into custody.

On Wednesday, the RCMP said in a statement that Myles Sanderson "went into medical distress" shortly after he was arrested and that he was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

The RCMP added that they located Myles, 30, after a days-long manhunt when a 911 caller reported around 2:07 p.m. that the man stole a truck from a residence near Wakaw, Saskatchewan, and that he was armed with a knife.

While the RCMP received over 20 calls reporting Myles sightings during a roughly 45-minute span as he traveled on the highway, "all available police resources in that region immediately responded to the report," according to the statement.

Myles' vehicle was clocked traveling at 93 miles per hour before police "directed [the vehicle] off the road into a nearby ditch" around 3:30, according to the statement.

"Police officers surrounded the vehicle and through verbal identification, confirm[ed] the identity of the driver to be Myles Sanderson," a statement read. "He was arrested by police and taken into custody. A knife was located inside the vehicle."

Royal Canadian Mounted Police vehicles are seen next to a pickup truck at the scene where suspect Myles Sanderson was arrested, along Highway 11 near the town of Rosthern, Saskatchewan, Canada
Myles Sanderson arrest scene. LARS HAGBERG/AFP via Getty Images

While the BBC cited "an unnamed official" who said Myles died of self-inflicted injuries, the RCMP have yet to confirm any further details regarding the incident.

The RCMP said in their Wednesday statement that they have requested Saskatoon police and the Saskatchewan Incident Response Team conduct an independent and external investigation into the incident and that Canada's Ministry of Justice appoint an independent investigation observer.

The other suspect in the stabbing attacks that killed 10 people and injured 18 more across 13 different crime scenes as identified by police, Damien Sanderson, was found dead on the James Smith Cree Nation at 11:30 a.m. with injuries that are not believed to have been self-inflicted, police told NBC News.

"This evening our province is breathing a collective sigh of relief, as Myles Sanderson is no longer at large," RCMP Saskatchewan commanding officer Rhonda Blackmore said in a statement Wednesday.

"Saskatchewan RCMP continues to investigate this tragedy and a police presence will continue in the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon communities for the next while," Blackmore added.

Mark Arcand, right, whose half sister Bonnie Burns was killed in a series of stabbings speaks at a news conference with family in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan on . Myles Sanderson, 32, and his brother Damien, 30, are accused of killing 10 people and wounding 18 in a string of attacks across an Indigenous reserve and in the nearby town of Weldon
Mark Arcand speaks at a news conference with family. Robert Bumsted/AP/Shutterstock

"Again, I offer my deepest condolences to families and all those affected by these events," she said. "Our thoughts are with you, and I hope that now you will be able to start healing."

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Thursday.

Officials said Wednesday that Sunday's attacks appeared to include both targeted victims and random people, according to NBC News.

Myles was released from a four-year prison sentence for assault and robbery and placed on parole earlier this year; Saskatoon police said they started searching for him in May when he stopped complying with the terms of his parole, according to NBC News and the BBC.

Seven years ago, Myles attacked and stabbed two of the victims he and his brother allegedly killed on Sunday, according to the BBC, which cited court papers.

