Suspect in Utah Student's Killing Was Accused of Rape in 2014

Image zoom Mackenzie Lueck Salt Lake City Police Department

The man accused of killing 23-year-old University of Utah student MacKenzie Lueck was once accused of rape, but the case wasn’t prosecuted after the woman declined to press charges.

The North Park Police Department confirms in a statement that it fielded a complaint from a female alleged victim about Ayoola Ajayi in 2014, when the 31-year-old Salt Lake City man lived in North Logan, Utah.

The department subsequently launched an investigation into the rape allegations that ended when the complainant “decided not to press charges,” according to the statement.

Investigators did not provide further details about the allegations.

On Friday, Ajayi was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, obstruction of justice and desecration of a body. Ajayi’s arrest was announced during a Friday press conference by Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown.

RELATED: Cops Investigating Missing Utah Student Search House Where Owner Was Seen Burning Something in Yard

According to investigators, Lueck disappeared after taking a Lyft to a Salt Lake City park from the airport. At the park, she met up with a person in another vehicle. Authorities now believe that mystery driver was Ajayi.

Image zoom Ayoola Ajayi Facebook

Lueck was last seen June 17, and her family reported her missing June 20.

Ajayi has not yet had a hearing to enter a plea or determine whether he can be freed on bail.

It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

PEOPLE’s call to his home phone number went unanswered.

This latest development in the case follows reports that Ajayi allegedly tried in early April to hire an independent contractor to construct a secret, soundproof room beneath his front porch.

RELATED: Man Arrested in Murder of Missing Utah Student After Human Tissue Matching Her DNA Is Found

Brian Wolf told the Deseret News he ultimately turned down the job after Ajayi asked if hooks could be installed in the walls of the hidden space.

“As soon as he said he wanted the hooks above head height, I was like, ‘Why do you need big hooks up there?'” recalled Wolf of his April 4 meeting with Ajayi. “And he said it was to hang a wine rack. I said, ‘Well, I can hang a wine rack and make it look a lot nicer than these big, gaudy hooks.'”

Lueck’s family and friends have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help defray some of her funeral costs.