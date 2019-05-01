Suspect Identified in University of North Carolina, Charlotte Shooting That Killed 2, Injured 4

The suspect accused of killing two and injuring four on the last day of classes at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte Tuesday has been charged with murder.

Police identified the suspect as Trystan Terrell, 22, and said in a statement he was transported to police headquarters to be interviewed by detectives after being taken into custody.

He was subsequently charged with two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm on educational property, and possession on educational property.

Terrell was a history major at the university and was most recently enrolled in fall 2018, according to the Greenville News.

His grandfather told the Associated Press Terrell moved to Charlotte with his father two years ago, and that the crimes he stands accused of are “not in his DNA.”

Authorities said police responded just before 6 p.m. local time Tuesday to reports of a suspect armed with a pistol who had shot several students and multiple officers before going into a campus building, WCSC reported.

The suspect was disarmed by police before he was taken into custody.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a statement that four victims were taken to local hospitals, while two additional victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Charlotte Observer, three of the four injured are in critical condition.

Police did not identify the victims, though Daniel Peccerilli, president of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, announced on Twitter that one was Drew Pescaro.

“We are saddened to say that we can confirm that Brother Drew Pescaro of the Lambda Delta Chapter of Alpha Tau Omega has been injured in relation to the active shooter situation that unfolded earlier today at UNC Charlotte’s main campus.”

The fraternity’s Facebook page later wrote that Pescaro, a Massachusetts native, was hospitalized in stable condition.

A student named Tristan Field also spoke out about the incident, telling NBC News that he was in a classroom in the Kennedy building when he heard six gunshots coming from the other side of the room.

“He just started shooting,” Field told the outlet. That’s when Field, the professor and other students escaped the building and hid in a nearby structure. Field did not see the shooter.

Terrell is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, according to the Charlotte Observer. It remains unclear if he has retained an attorney.

UNC Charlotte Chancellor Phil DuBois said in a statement the shooting marked “the saddest day in UNC Charlotte’s history.”

“The days ahead will be some of the most challenging we have ever encountered. All I can say for certain is that we will get through them together,” the statement read.

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame was forced to cancel a free on-campus concert scheduled for Tuesday night.

“I’m safe y’all,” Waka wrote on Twitter at 7:57 p.m. local time.

“I pray my fans are safe and ok! I will not be able to perform or even make it to the venue… please tell all my supporters and followers to be safe,” Waka wrote on his Instagram story.