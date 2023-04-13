Suspect in Stabbing of CashApp Founder Arrested, Is Also a Tech Executive

Jail records confirm Nima Momeni, 38, has been charged with murder

By
Published on April 13, 2023 03:28 PM
bob lee
Bob Lee.

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal stabbing of CashApp founder Bob Lee in San Francisco, according to multiple outlets.

Citing San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin and other city officials, the San Francisco Chronicle reports Nima Momeni was arrested Thursday in connection with the deadly attack against Lee, who was found stabbed to death during the early morning hours of April 4 in the Rincon Hill neighborhood.

Jail records confirm Momeni, 38, has been charged with murder. It's unclear if he retained an attorney or entered a plea to the charge. A motive in the alleged killing has not yet been made public.

According to his LinkedIn, Momeni describes himself as an IT consultant and tech entrepreneur in the Bay Area.

Citing multiple police sources, Mission Local reports the attack does not appear to be random, as the pair had allegedly been driving around the city together moments before the alleged killing.

Following an alleged a confrontation in the car, reports say Lee took off on foot, before he was allegedly stabbed to death in the streets of San Francisco by Momeni, police say, per the outlet.

Citing unnamed sources, KGO-TV reports Lee suffered from two stab wounds to the chest. He proceeded to get help from nearby police and died on the scene.

Speaking with KTVU-TV, Lee's ex-wife Krista Lee confirmed an arrest was made in his killing.

"This is the first step toward justice," she said, per the station.

Last week, Lee's death was confirmed in a statement from the cryptocurrency company MobileCoin, where he served as chief product officer. MobileCoin CEO Josh Goldbard said Lee was survived by a loving family and a "collection of close friends and collaborators."

"Bob was a dynamo, a force of nature. Bob was the genuine article," Goldbard said. "He was the quintessential creator, leader, and consummate hacker. From large contributions to Android at Google, to being the first CTO of Square, in that time creating CashApp, and working with us here at Mobilecoin, Bob surely had an impact that will last far beyond his short time on earth."

Goldbard added: "We will miss you, Bob. We love you."

