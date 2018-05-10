Man Suspected of Killing Utah Teen While She Talked on the Phone with Mom Is 'Very Dangerous,' Says Ex

The ex-girlfriend of the 24-year-old man suspected of killing a 15-year-old Utah girl while she talked on the phone to her mom alleges he is a “very dangerous man” who is “very easily provoked.”

KUTV spoke to Shaun French’s former girlfriend, who they identified only as “Mikayla.”

PEOPLE was unable to reach the woman Thursday.

Mikayla told KUTV she had a child with French more than two years ago, and that their relationship ended because he allegedly became violent towards her and their son.

Mikayla told the station French is a “very dangerous man.”

She added: “I know he has access to guns, he has access to knives, and he knows how to fight.”

Baleigh Bagshaw was killed on Monday, and French was wanted by police for two days subsequently, first as a person of interest and then as the suspect.

According to police, Baleigh called her mother on Monday at around 3 p.m., just after arriving home from school. It was something the girl did every day, Sgt. Brandon Shearer of the Salt Lake Police Department told reporters at a press briefing.

While on the phone with Baleigh, the teen’s mother heard the teen being “brutally attacked” in their home, said Shearer. Eventually, the call was lost, police said.

Baleigh Bagshaw Baleigh Bagshaw/Facebook

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Shaun French Salt Lake City Police Department

The mother called a neighbor who called 911. Police arrived at the Bagshaw residence to find Baleigh’s lifeless body. It has not been announced how Bailey died, but Shearer told reporters, “It was a very violent attack.”

A warrant was issued for French’s arrest after the killing.

The warrant alleges he’d had a previous unlawful sexual encounter with Baleigh. He has been charged with unlawful sexual acts with a minor but has not been charged in Baleigh’s death.

Baleigh Bagshaw Baleigh Bagshaw/Facebook

According to KUTV, Mikayla was interviewed prior to French’s arrest in Colorado on Wednesday. At the time, she was fearful he would try to contact her.

“I’m really scared,” she said. “I’m frightened for my family, for Shaun’s parents.”

She told KUTV that French is “very easily provoked” and said that “he has a very short temper.”

Lily Aimone, a former high school classmate of French’s, also spoke to KUTV, and said she wasn’t surprised to learn of the allegations against him.

“Just the things he said, it just wasn’t like normal everyday human beings, it just seemed like there was some mental issues there,” Aimone said. “I knew from him was always being in trouble, always doing things he wasn’t supposed to be doing.”