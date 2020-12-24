Suspect Previously Sentenced to Death in Daniel Pearl's Murder Ordered Released by Pakistani Court

The main suspect in the 2002 murder of Daniel Pearl has been ordered released by a Pakistani court eight months after he was acquitted, as the American journalist’s family continues to appeal the decision.

Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the alleged mastermind behind Pearl’s infamous beheading, was initially sentenced to death, but had his sentence commuted by the Sindh High Court in April, Reuters reported.

The court also reportedly acquitted three others involved in the case due to a lack of evidence against them. They were previously sentenced to life in prison.

Despite the fact that the men’s sentences were commuted nearly a year ago, they have been held in custody while Pearl’s family appeals the decision, according to the Associated Press.

Family lawyer Faisal Siddiqi reportedly said Sheikh will remain free until the appeal is complete, and he will return to prison if the family is successful in overturning the acquittal.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani government — which has issued detention orders that he stay in custody — has launched a separate appeal of its own, and has argued that releasing Sheikh would pose a danger to the public, the AP reported.

Siddiqi said that he expects the appeals will be decided by the country's Supreme Court by the end of January.

The British-born Sheikh’s lawyer Mehmood A. Sheikh — who is not related to his client — said Sheikh should be released immediately, the AP reported.

Pearl, 38, was a journalist for the Wall Street Journal researching links between Islamist militant activity in Karachi and Richard Reid, who attempted to blow up a plane with bombs hidden in his shoes, according to the BBC.

He was kidnapped in January 2002 in Karachi, and Sheikh was later convicted of helping to lure Pearl to a meeting in the port city.

Pearl’s death — gruesome video of which was sent to the U.S. consulate — made international headlines, and his wife Mariane’s memoir, A Mighty Heart, was adapted into a 2007 movie starring Angelina Jolie.

The AP reported that in Sheikh’s original trial, emails were presented in court that showed he and Pearl exchanged messages about becoming fathers, and that Sheikh used them to gain the journalist’s confidence.