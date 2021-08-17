She Hosted a Halloween Party, Then Turned Up Dead: Podcast Examines Arpana Jinaga's Unsolved 2008 Murder

A new true-crime podcast delves into the complicated murder case of a rising 24-year-old software programmer in Redmond, Wash.

When residents of the Valley View Apartments in Redmond, Wash., decided to host a Halloween party nearly 13 years ago, nobody expected that it would end with murder.

On Oct. 31, 2008, 24-year-old Arpana Jinaga dressed up in a Little Red Riding Hood costume and prepared for a Friday night to remember. Her apartment was decorated as a haunted forest, one of four themed areas at the Valley View that would welcome visitors for the Halloween party, which spanned multiple units in the complex.

The party started like many others. Guests took silly photos, downed shots and smoked pot. At some point, though, things turned tense. A few guests got rowdy, arguments broke out and a couple of people were asked to leave.

When the night came to an end and the crowd began to disperse, Jinaga said what would be her final goodbyes. Nobody heard from her in the following days, and that Monday, her body was discovered on the floor of her apartment, doused in chemicals and showing signs of strangulation.

In the investigation that followed, authorities scrambled to determine who would hurt the lovable young woman from India, a promising software programmer who volunteered at the local fire department and rode her motorcycle with friends in her free time.

The case turned into a classic whodunit, and Jinaga's costumed party guests were the prime suspects.

A new true-crime podcast from Campside Media and Wondery delves into the brutal unsolved murder nearly 13 years — and two trials — later.

In Suspect, journalists Matthew Shaer and Eric Benson (Over My Dead Body) return to the Valley View Apartments and interview party guests and authorities about the horrific series of events stemming from Halloween 2008.

"It's a series about cutting-edge science and mislaid justice, race and policing, and the kinds of weighty choices that cops and prosecutors make every day," Wondery states in a release. "Choices that, once made, are difficult to reverse."

An exclusive trailer for Suspect is below.

