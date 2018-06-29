Suspect in Newsroom Attack Made Threats Against Local Newspaper Just Hours Before Shooting: Police

The suspect in the Maryland newsroom shooting that took the lives of five people allegedly made previous threats to The Capital-Gazette.

Acting Deputy Chief William Krampf of the Anne Arundel County Police Department in Annapolis, Maryland, told reporters Thursday night during a press conference that the suspect had made threats “as early as today.”

“We know that there were threats sent to The Capital-Gazette through social media,” Krampf said. “We’re trying to confirm what account that was and who actually sent them.”

“To my knowledge, those threats were [made] as early as today,” he continued. “They were general threats towards The Capital and The Capital‘s media outlet. They indicated violence.”

While the alleged threats were violent, Krampf could not confirm specifically what the threats entailed or if the suspect was “targeting anyone specifically.”

Police respond to a shooting reported at Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland Joshua McKerrow/Capital Gazette/TNS/ABACA PRESS

“This was a targeted attack on The Capital-Gazette,” Krampf said. “He entered the building with a shotgun and he looked for his victims as he walked through the lower level.”

“This person was prepared to shoot people, his intent was to cause harm,” he continued.

While the suspect was not identified by police, investigators are “in the process of securing” his home in Maryland “and preparing for search warrants,” Krampf told reporters.

Five people were dead and two were injured in the shooting that took place early Thursday. Krampf said authorities would do everything they could to “get this investigation right.”

“The Capital newspaper is our local newspaper. We interact with The Capital newspaper daily. We have friends at The Capital newspaper,” Krampf said. “We speak with the men and women there on a daily basis. We are here and we are invested and we will get this investigation right.”

The lone suspect, a white male in his late 30s, is in custody, a spokesperson previously told PEOPLE.

Police responded within 60 to 90 seconds and confronted the suspect, authorities said.

Speaking about the response by authorities, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said at an earlier press conference, “If they were not there as quickly as they did, it could have been a lot worse.”

Phil Davis, a reporter with The Capital Gazette, wrote on Twitter, “Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can’t say much more and don’t want to declare anyone dead, but it’s bad.”

Davis also tweeted, “There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload.”