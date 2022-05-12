Suspect Named in Double Homicide of Newlywed Couple Found Dead Near Utah Campgrounds

A friend searching for Crystal Turner and Kylen Schulte found their bodies on Aug. 18

The Grand County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) has named a suspect in the murders of a newlywed couple who was found dead near a campsite in Moab, Utah around the same time Gabby Petito had gone missing.

"Grand County Sheriff's Office has identified Adam Pinkusiewicz as a suspect in the double homicide of Kylen Schulte and Crystal Beck Turner," read a news release issued Wednesday via Facebook.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Adam Pinkusiewicz was a former employee at the McDonald's that Crystal worked at located in Moab, Utah," the news release continued, noting that Pinkusiewicz was "identified at that time as one of many persons of interest being investigated by the GCSO, and the GCSO made numerous attempts to locate and interview" him.

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=305308485125819&set=a.205247161798619 Credit: Grand County Sheriff's Office

"Through continued analysis and collection of evidence, the GSCO had learned that the suspect was in the La Sals and Moab at the time of the murders, had left the State of Utah shortly after the homicides, then later committed suicide," the release stated.

"GSCO conducted numerous interviews and recently received information that prior to committing suicide, Adam Pinkusiewicz told another party that he had killed two women in Utah and provided specific details that were known only to investigators," police wrote, adding that the investigation is still ongoing and the case is not yet closed.

The bodies of Turner, 38, and Schulte, 24, were found Aug. 18 at a campsite near the La Sal Mountains near Moab.

Crystal Turner and Kylen Schulte Credit: Kylen Schulte Facebook

The couple were last heard from on Aug. 14 and were reported missing soon after.

Both women were shot multiple times, authorities have said.

Turner and Schulte embraced a nomadic lifestyle, according to Bridget Calvert, Schulte's aunt.

The couple lived in their van, Calvert tells PEOPLE, moving from campsite to campsite, but primarily stayed in the Moab area.

Calvert says that the couple went on a camping trip on Aug. 13 and had relayed to friends they were having issues with a strange man.

RELATED VIDEO: Friend Who Found Bodies of Missing Moab Couple Recalls Devastating Campsite Discovery

A friend of the couple went searching for them after they stopped responding to calls and text messages, finding both of their bodies at a campsite along La Sal Loop Road.

Schulte's body was partially submerged in a nearby lake.

Utah-based private investigator Jason K. Jensen began working pro bono on the case in early October.

Jensen told PEOPLE Calvert had reached out to him, looking for his help.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

He said solving the murders hinges entirely on finding the "creepy" man the nomadic couple had described in text messages to family and friends just before they stopped responding.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Jensen said he believed satellite imagery and increased awareness of the killings on social media would lead investigators to the killer.