Suspect Who Was Mistakenly Freed in Lady Gaga's Dog Theft Case Has Been Recaptured

James Howard Jackson, 19, was arrested Wednesday nearly four months after a "clerical error" resulted in his release from custody

By
Published on August 4, 2022 09:18 AM
James Howard Jackson
Photo: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Authorities have recaptured the man who allegedly shot Lady Gaga's dog walker after he was mistakenly released from jail in April.

James Howard Jackson, 19, was arrested Wednesday nearly four months after he was inadvertently released from custody, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said in a social media statement. Attorney information for Jackson was not immediately available.

Jackson is accused of shooting Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer on Feb. 24, 2021, while he was walking the musician's three French bulldogs. Jackson, along with two other suspects, allegedly fled in a car with two of the dogs, named Koji and Gustav, though the dogs were returned safely to police two days later.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in an April statement that Jackson was released "due to a clerical error."

"The investigation is continuing and the LASD Major Crimes Bureau is actively working to get Mr. Jackson back in custody," the statement added, also describing Jackson's release as "inadvertent."

Ryan Fischer; <a href="https://people.com/tag/lady-gaga/" data-inlink="true">Lady Gaga</a>
Ryan Fischer, Lady Gaga. Ryan Fischer Instagram; NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Last year, five suspects were arrested in the case, including Jackson, who was charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree robbery, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

One of the other men charged in the case, Jaylin Keyshawn White, 20, has pleaded no contest to second-degree robbery, according to NBC Los Angeles. White was sentenced to four years in state prison, Deputy District Attorney Michele Hanisee told the outlet.

Lafayette Shon Whaley, 28, has also been charged in connection with the shooting, the station reported.

Two other individuals have similarly been charged with being an accessory after the shooting incident, NBC News reported.

Fischer has since recovered, but he was critically injured during the incident and suffered a collapsed lung. After the attack, Gaga, 36, released a statement calling Fischer a "hero."

"I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family," she wrote at the time. "You're forever a hero."

In an interview last September with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, Fischer said of his attackers, "I think they just saw a guy with three French bulldogs."

He added, "The one thing I've noticed in L.A. while walking the dogs is people would say out of the cars, 'How much are those dogs worth?' Like, 'How much are they? Can I buy them?' And that part was always surprising — the viewing of the dog as a commodity."

