On July 17, three friends — Damion Tillman, Keven Springfield and Brandon Rollins — planned to meet at Florida’s Lake Streety to go "night fishing" for catfish

Suspect in 'Massacre' of 3 Friends on Fishing Trip Thought Victim Once Stole His Truck Engine

It was supposed to be a fun Friday night for the three best friends.

Damion Tillman, 23, Keven Springfield, 30, and Brandon Rollins, 27, planned to meet at Florida’s Lake Streety to go "night fishing" for catfish.

But before they were meeting up, Tillman decided to stop at the Dollar General to pick up Mountain Dew.

It was at the store where he had a chance encounter with 26-year-old Tony “TJ” Wiggins, who was there with his 27-year-old girlfriend Mary Whittemore and his brother William “Robert” Wiggins, 21.

The encounter, as described to PEOPLE by Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, "was not animated at all.”

According to Judd, Tillman told the store clerk he was going fishing with Springfield on Lake Streety. Judd alleges Wiggins overheard the conversation and told his brother to follow Tillman's pickup truck.

At the lake, Wiggins confronted Springfield: According to Judd, Wiggins believed Springfield had sold the engine out of Wiggins' truck.

“[Springfield] says ‘I don’t know what you are talking about....I don’t know anything about your truck,'” Judd alleges. “[Wiggings] sucker punches [Springfield] in the face…And [Wiggins] starts shooting into the truck where [Springfield] and [Rollins] are sitting — nine or 10 times, point blank. He then spins around and shoots [Tillman] in his truck several more times.”

Judd says Wiggins allegedly used a handgun in the slayings, which he earlier referred to as a "massacre." The gun has yet to be found.

Judd says the investigation is still ongoing and they plan to figure out what exactly happened with the truck.

“[Wiggins] apparently said at one point in time, 'You sold the engine out of my truck. Where is my truck?' That is the only thing we know for sure," he says.

“In the coming days and weeks we will sew all the details together,” he adds. “We can’t tell you that anything was stolen at this point in the investigation, or whether it was just a civil disagreement over property. We are just not far enough in the investigation to discern that.”

'My Boyfriend Was Killed Over a Truck'

In an interview with WFLA, Rollins' girlfriend Jessica Steenson said, "I’m pissed that my boyfriend was killed over a truck."

She added she "will not stop until justice is served for them three boys, my boyfriend, and his two best friends.”

Rollins’ mother Dottie Payton told the station that she was familiar with TJ Wiggins.

“I worked at the school, many, many years when those kids were very young and I know them personally. I know their mom, their dad. I know the whole history, I know it all."

“He was always a rough kid. He was always in trouble,” she said.

Judd says all the men were from the Frostproof area.

“They have one high school, one middle school and one elementary school,” he says. “They are all about the same age. They have all lived there for years and years and years.”

TJ Wiggins is facing charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Robert Wiggins is facing tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact of capital felony charges.

Whittemore is facing a charge of accessory after the fact of capital felony.