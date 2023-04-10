Suspect in Louisville Shooting Identified as 23-Year-Old Employee Connor Sturgeon: Police

A 23-year-old suspect has been identified in the shooting that took the lives of four people and wounded nine, including two cops in Louisville, Ky., say police.

Connor Sturgeon entered the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville around 8:30 on Monday morning and opened fire, Louisville Metropolitan Interim Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said at a 3 p.m. news conference.

Sturgeon was an employee at the bank, Gwinn-Villaroel said. He used a rifle during the massacre, she said.

Those killed were Tommy Elliott 63, Jim Tutt, 64, Josh Barrick, 40, and Juliana Farmer, 57. Elliott was one of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear's best friends, he said.

"I'm grateful for an incredibly quick response," Beshear said during a press conference, noting police got to the scene within 3 minutes. "We are deeply grateful to them."

He said what the victims and their families need most right now is love. "They're going to need it," he said. "I still believe love and compassion and humanity can lead us to a better place."

Luke Sharrett/Getty Images

Rookie officer Nickolas Wilt, 26, was shot in the head and underwent surgery Monday. He is listed in critical condition, the chief said.

Three victims who were wounded, including Wilt, are listed in critical condition; three have been released and three are listed in non-critical condition, police said.

It is still unclear what motive Sturgeon had for the shooting. According to his LinkedIn, he was a Syndications Associate and Portfolio Banker with Old National Bank in Louisville. He had completed ONB Commercial Banking Development Training Program in April 2022.

When authorities arrived on the scene Monday morning, shots were still being fired, and authorities and the gunman exchanged fire. Humphrey confirmed that the shooter was killed shortly after police arrived.

"This is awful," Beshear said during an earlier press conference. "I have a very close friend who didn't make it today...and one who is at the hospital that I hope is going to make it through."

"There are a lot of people who are hurting today," the governor continued, holding back tears. "Surround them with the love and compassion we have been so good at showing one another."

Luke Sharrett/Getty Images

"Once again, our nation mourns after a senseless act of gun violence – Jill and I pray for the lives lost and impacted by today's shooting," President Biden tweeted in a response to the shooting. "Too many Americans are paying for the price of inaction with their lives. When will Republicans in Congress act to protect our communities?"

Monday's shooting happened just two weeks after three children and three adults were killed during a mass shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville. (The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people are shot.)

Authorities are asking anyone who has information regarding the Louisville shooting to please call 574-LMPD.