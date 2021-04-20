Man Allegedly Opened Fire in Long Island Grocery Store, Killing 1 and Injuring 2

Police say Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, 30, shot three people, killing one of them, in a Stop & Shop grocery store in West Hempstead, N.Y., on Tuesday morning

Three people were shot at a Long Island grocery store

Police in New York State have arrested a suspect accused of killing one person and injuring two others in a shooting spree at a grocery store on Long Island.

Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, 30, was taken into custody Tuesday in connection with the shooting, which took place at a Stop & Shop grocery store in West Hempstead.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Police had earlier described him as a "person of interest."

"He left the scene, and he was witnessed still carrying the handgun," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said during a press conference Tuesday, CNN reports.

The shooting allegedly occurred in the manager's office on the upper level of the store at about 11:19 a.m.

Store employees said they heard five to six gunshots near the manager's office upstairs.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

"Incredibly frightening. Nobody knew what was going on. Just ran out the back of the store," Kelly Egan, with the Local 342 union, told CBS2. "They're all quite traumatized. When is this going to stop?"

Gabriel DeWitt Wilson Gabriel DeWitt Wilson

Wilson had worked at the store but it is not clear if he was still working there, NBC4 reports.

The motive is unclear.

A male victim, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims were transported to a local hospital.

After the shooting, police said officers have been canvassing the area and nearby schools.

"The subject has not been apprehended yet & we ask that area residents remain indoors," Nassau County Police Department tweeted.