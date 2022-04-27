Prosecutors said the teen confessed, saying he intended to commit the crime "when he left the house with the victim"

Suspect in Lily Peters' Killing Is 14-Year-Old Boy Who Allegedly Strangled, Sexually Assaulted Her

The 14-year-old boy accused of murdering 10-year-old Lily Peters allegedly strangled her to death and then sexually assaulted her, prosecutors with the Chippewa Falls District Attorney's Office said in court Wednesday.

During the suspect's first court appearance, District Attorney Wade Newell alleged that after being arrested, the teen confessed, saying he intended to commit the crime "when he left the house with the victim, going down the trail," in Chippewa Falls, Wisc.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lily's father reported her missing Sunday night, after she failed to return home after a visit to her aunt's house. During that time, her abandoned bike was found near a walking trail close to the aunt's home.

On Monday, police recovered Lily's body in a wooded area.

Describing the horrific details of Lily's assault and killing, Newell asked Judge Benjamin Lane to set the suspect's bond at $1 million cash.

The suspect's public defender, Kirby Harless, argued the bond was excessive and asked the amount to be lowered to $100,000.

Lily Peters Lily Peters | Credit: Chippewa Falls Police Department

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"We do not believe [the suspect] is a flight risk," Harless said. "He is 14, and an 8th grader. He cannot drive, he is not in a position to raise much money, frankly, at all on his own."

The judge sided with the prosecution, saying, "This is a serious charge, and because of serious charges there are serious consequences… this was a serious threat to the community, and so the court is concerned this could be a further threat if the individual was no longer in custody."

The judge also ordered that the suspect refrain from contact with other juveniles, except for supervised visits with his siblings.