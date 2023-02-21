Suspect in Killing of 'Peacemaker' L.A. Bishop Was Husband of His Housekeeper, Claimed Victim Owed Him Money

A man whose wife worked as a housekeeper for a beloved Los Angeles Catholic bishop was arrested in connection with his murder on Monday.

Carlos Medina was taken into custody after an hours long standoff with police at his Torrance home, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said at a press conference.

He is accused of fatally shooting 69-year-old Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell, who was found shot to death in his home in Hacienda Heights on Saturday afternoon.

Luna said police homed in on Medina, 65, on Sunday evening after a tipster reported that Medina was acting "strange, irrational and made comments about the Bishop owing him money."

Medina is the husband of O'Connell's housekeeper and had previously done work at O'Connell's residence, according to Luna.

Luna said Medina drove a similar dark, compact SUV that was seen in surveillance footage at the O'Connell's home around the time of the murder.

O'Connell was found dead in his bedroom around 1 p.m. Saturday with "at least one gunshot wound to the upper body."

A firearm was not recovered at the scene and there was no forced entry into his home, said Luna.

At Medina's home, detectives recovered "two firearms and other evidence possibly linking Medina to the crime," Luna said.

"The firearms will need to be examined and tested by our crime lab to determine if either of those firearms were used in the murder," according to Luna.

Bishop David O'Connell. Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty

The diocesan news site Angelus News reports that O'Connell was born in County Cork, Ireland, and ordained in the Los Angeles Archdiocese in 1979.

"He was a peacemaker with a heart for the poor and the immigrant, and he had a passion for building a community where the sanctity and dignity of every human life was honored and protected," Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles said in a statement.

"He was also a good friend, and I will miss him greatly. I know we all will. Please join me in praying for Bishop Dave and for his family in Ireland. May Our Lady of Guadalupe wrap him in the mantle of her love, and may the angels lead him into paradise, and may he rest in peace," Gomez's statement added.

O'Connell's death was mourned Sunday evening in a vigil in Hacienda Heights, KTLA reports.