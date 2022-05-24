Suspect in Unprovoked N.Y.C. Subway Shooting Arrested Following Fatal Weekend Attack

Andrew Abdullah, 25, surrendered to police on Tuesday, two days after 46-year-old Daniel Enriquez was fatally shot while riding a train to brunch

The man who allegedly fatally shot a passenger in a random act of violence on a New York City subway Sunday is in custody.

Police arrested Andrew Abdullah, 25, Tuesday in connection to the shooting death of 46-year-old Daniel Enriquez, a Goldman Sachs employee, police officials confirm.

Enriquez was on the Q train near the Canal Street station when he was shot in the chest around 11:45 a.m. He later died at the hospital.

Charges are pending.

The Legal Aid Society, which is representing Abdullah, released a statement after he was taken into custody.

"He is presumed innocent and entitled to counsel and a robust defense," according to the statement, NBC New York reported. "At this preliminary moment in the case, we caution New Yorkers from rushing to judgment, as we are just beginning our investigation and reviewing evidence. Mr. Abdullah deserves vigorous representation from his defense counsel and that is what The Legal Aid Society will provide."

According to witness reports, the shooting happened "without provocation."

The suspect had been walking back and forth in the subway car when he took out a gun and fired it at close range. As the train pulled into the station the suspect fled.

Enriquez lived in Park Slope and was heading to brunch in Manhattan when the shooting occurred, The New York Times reported. The man had been avoiding the subway for most of the pandemic due to fear for his health, his sister, Griselda Vile, said in an interview.

"It's horrific, this is a horror movie," Vile, 43, a public school teacher, told the outlet. She described her brother as "a special, jovial guy."

This incident comes just weeks after a man opened fire on the N train on April 12, injuring 16 people.