Police have yet to say how Christina Maria Matos was killed, or why

Suspect in Slaying of N.C. Woman, 20, Is Her Roommate, Who Had Attended Same School

An arrest has been made in the killing of North Carolina college student Christina Maria Matos, who was found dead inside her locked bedroom on Sunday — two days after celebrating her 20th birthday.

Eric Gael Hernandez-Mendez, 20, was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday, according to a press release from Raleigh Police.

According to investigators, Hernandez-Mendez and Matos were roommates.

At this point, authorities are not saying how Matos was killed, or what may have driven Hernandez-Mendez's alleged crime.

The suspect was in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing, but was not asked to enter a plea.

He does not yet have an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

PEOPLE was unable to locate any of Hernandez-Mendez's relatives for comment.

Matos grew up in Clayton, N.C., and worked several jobs. Recently, she had been waitressing at an area nightclub.

Matos had taken classes in the fall at Wake Technical Community College, but wasn't enrolled at the school this spring.

Yolanda Matos, Christina's mother, spoke to the News and Observer after attending Thursday's hearing.

The grieving mom said she's stunned someone her daughter had known for years would allegedly do her harm.