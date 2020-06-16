No Connection Between Black Lives Matter Activist's Alleged Sexual Assault and Murder, Police Say

Oluwatoyin Salau, 19, and Victoria Sims, 75, were both found dead after befriending each other at a BLM rally in Tallahassee

Detectives investigating the murders of Black Lives Matter activist Oluwatoyin Salau and volunteer Victoria Sims do not believe the man now charged with their killings is the same individual Salua described in Twitter posts the day she disappeared, detailing a sexual assault she said she'd survived hours earlier.

The Tallahassee Police Department issued an update on the double homicide investigation Tuesday, revealing additional details about the killings and the man currently in custody.

Salau, 19, and Sims, 75, had befriended each other at a recent Black Lives Matter rally. Both were found dead Saturday night in the home of 49-year-old suspect Aaron Glee, Jr.

"Each woman was passionate about improving the lives of others," reads Tuesday's update. "With Salau protesting for justice and policy change with Movement 850 and Sims serving the elderly with AARP, the Tallahassee Police Department is committed to upholding the legacies of their service on behalf of others by bringing the person responsible for their murders to justice."

The department says in the update that Salau contacted them on June 6 "to report a possible sexual battery that occurred the previous evening. Soon after, as officers followed up on her case, Salau's family reported her missing."

Officials launched an intensive search for Salau that lasted for days.

A second woman – Sims – was reported missing by her family on Saturday. "Responding officers found that her residence had been ransacked and burglarized and her vehicle was missing," reads the update. "Information obtained during that investigation lead TPD to a home on Monday Road. Tragically, both women were discovered deceased at the property."

Authorities allege in the update that Glee had already fled to Orlando on a bus prior to Tallahassee officers arriving at his home.

"At the request of TPD, the Orlando Police Department was able to intercept Glee and take him into custody," according to the update. "TPD immediately sent investigators to Orlando to further the investigation. Based upon evidence recovered at the scene and information gleaned in Orlando, Glee was charged with murder and kidnapping."

The department said that "at this time, there is no indication that the original battery Salau reported is related to her death."

According to police, "the information and description Salau provided to police and posted on social media prior to her disappearance does not match the person ultimately found to be responsible for her murder."

In the statement, the department offered its condolences to both families, and promised justice would be served.

Salau was an outspoken Black Lives Matter activist, and footage of her speaking out at recent protests had been shared widely on social media. In one clip, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, she said, "I don't want their names gone in vain," referring to the list of black men and women who've died at the hands of police.

Sims was an advocate for the elderly and an AARP volunteer.

There's no information on whether Glee has an attorney yet, and he has yet to enter pleas in the charges against him.

Anyone who may have any information that could aid officers investigating Salau's original battery case or the double murder of Salau and Sims can call (850) 891-4200 or leave information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-8477.

